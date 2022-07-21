Crashes
Jonathon J. Schultz, 41, of Coudersport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Buffalo Street, Eulalia Township July 12. Schultz was traveling south in a 2007 GMC Sierra when he drove off the right side of the roadway and hit a guide rail. He was not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Cory R. Hurd, 39, and Melissa R. Groskreutz, 31, both occupants of a 2019 Dodge Caravan, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on East 2nd Street, Sweden Township June 29. Hurd was traveling east when as he approached the intersection with Brookland Road, a deer ran from the north side of the highway into his path and he was unable to avoid hitting it. The vehicle sustained heavy front-end disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.
Dakota J. Caskey, 25, of Oswayo, and his passenger, Darren A. Blauvelt, 29, of Shinglehouse, both escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on West Main Street, Oswayo July 11. Caskey was traveling east in a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up truck when the driver, unaware that the vehicle was in “drive,” accelerated quickly from his driveway, and continued across both lanes of travel, hitting a speed limit sign and a bush. The truck nearly struck a house. He fled the scene but was later identified and charged with failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage.
Carletta J. Groover, 24, of Ulysses suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on North Hollow Road, Coudersport July 8. Groover was traveling north in a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic when she tried to reach for a water bottle in the vehicle and her vehicle left the roadway and hit a guide rail, coming to rest. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries to her lower lip but was not transported to any medical facility. She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Roy M. Holland, 57, of Sinclairville, N.Y., and Colby T. Swartz, 32, of Galeton, both escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Ulysses Township July 18. Holland was traveling west in a 2020 Freightliner flatbed in the right lane of travel and Swartz was following in a 2014 Condux International when the truck slowed after missing a turn and was hit from behind by the other vehicle. Both vehicles sustained minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Holland was cited for failing to use a turn signal.
Harassment
Eric Tampuu, 45, of Roulette, was arrested for harassment after police responded to a disturbance at 22 Oak Lane, Roulette Township on July 15. Police found Tampuu to be intoxicated and uncooperative after being asked to leave the victim’s residence. He was charged with one count of harassment in district court.
Police are investigating a possible assault at a location on Route 872, Keating Township June 27 between two people, one a 47-year-old male from Dalmatia, Pa., and the other, a 55-year-old female from Olian, N.Y. Charges are pending.
Theft
A 32-year-old Ulysses man was the victim of theft of a firearm on July 11. The Canik55; Sansum, Turkey TP/ SFK Canik 9mm valued at $550 was recovered by Elmira, N.Y. police department. State police are investigating.
PFA violation
Tasha Sewar, 36, of Shinglehouse, was arrested and charged with a protection from abuse violation after police were dispatched to 303 West Honeoye St., Shinglehouse, for a report of a dispute. Upon arrival, it was learned there was an active PFA order between the victim and Sewar.