Drug possession
Shane Easton, 35, of Lewis Run, was arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop on 2005 Chevrolet on Big Shanty Road, Lafayette Township March 28 and police discovered he was in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Charges were filed in district court.
Nicholas Brown, 30, of Bradford, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2017 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck on Main Street, Otto Township March 25.
Daniel DeHaven, 40 and Lola Runyan, 32, both of Port Allegany, both passengers in the vehicle, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2002 Chevrolet on Route 155, Liberty Township March 26.
Todd Hale, 30, Tasha Buterbaugh, 31, and a 44-year-old man, all of Bradford, were arrested following a traffic stop in Bradford City April 1. The operator was found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants and a passenger was found to have an active warrant and was also taken into custody, While conducting the traffic stop, a bystander was arrested for disorderly conduct for interfering with the investigation. Charges are pending lab test results.
Harassment
A 31-year-old woman of Eldred was arrested following a reported domestic violence incident at a residence on Main Street, Eldred March 30. Charges were filed in district court.
Theft
A 29-year-old Oswayo man was the victim of theft when someone stole a woodchipper from his property on Route 155, Liberty Township between Feb, 28 and March 8. The chipper is a yellow 1989 Morbark Eeger Beever wood chipper valued at $8,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Lewis Run.
Theft by deception
A 34-year-old Eldred woman was the victim of identity theft when someone filed an unemployment claim in her name on March 31.
A 40-year-old Eldred man was the victim of identity theft at Route 446, Eldred Township March 28. The investigation is ongoing.
A 63-year-old Kane man was the victim of identity theft when someone used his identity to open a checking account on April 1. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI
Kevin Roberts, 45, of Cyclone, was arrested following contact with the driver of a Ford Bronco on Route 46, Keating Township March 26 and was found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was arraigned and remanded to the McKean County Jail.
A 21-year-old Bradford woman was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on York Street, Bradford City April 2. Charges are pending lab test results.