McKean County District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer reports that, by decision filed Dec. 23,, the Pennsylvania Superior Court has upheld the conviction of Paul Morrisroe.
On Jan. 26, 2017, following a lengthy jury trial, Morrisroe was convicted of homicide by vehicle; homicide by vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance; accidents involving death or personal injury; accidents involving damage to attended vehicle/property; four counts of driving under the influence (alcohol and/or controlled substance); and several summary offenses for a crash that claimed the life of Dakota Heinaman.
The Superior Court’s decision closes another chapter on a case that dates back to June 2, 2015, when the events occurred. During the next year and half, numerous lengthy court proceedings and, ultimately, the trial occurred.
The trial, which was moved to Venango County, began on Jan. 17, 2017 with jury selection. The jury heard from 46 witnesses called by the prosecution, handled by District Attorney Stephanie L. Vettenburg-Shaffer and First Assistant District Attorney Michael Alfieri, including Sergeant Mary Gausman and several other members of the Pennsylvania State Police; members of local police; an accident reconstructionist; and other witnesses. The jury heard from defense witnesses as well.
Testimony continued throughout that week and into the following week and concluded on Wednesday, Jan. 25, followed by closing arguments by the defendant’s attorney and DA Shaffer. Following the court’s instructions to the jury on Thursday, Jan. 26, the jury reached its guilty verdict.
Following the jury’s verdict, the district attorney asked the court to modify the defendant’s bail and his bail was modified from $250,000 to $400,000 and he was remanded to the McKean County Jail to await sentencing on Feb. 22.
Morrisroe has been incarcerated within the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections since his sentence was imposed.