Someone is impersonating police and pulling over drivers in Potter County.
State police in Coudersport have received three reports of police impersonation, with all three incidents involving similarly described suspects and circumstances.
In the first incident, the Town of Independence Police Department in New York State shared an incident on its Facebook page on Aug. 2. The post said the department was made aware of a red sedan with rust that attempted to conduct a traffic stop using red emergency lights in Genesee. The date and time or specific location of the incident was not available and Pennsylvania State Police haven’t issued a report.
The Facebook post says once the victim’s vehicle was stopped, two men wearing dark hoodies and jeans reportedly exited the vehicle. The victim realized they were not police officers and drove away.
The second incident occurred on Aug. 23 in Ulysses Township. At around 10:30 p.m., a 16-year-old girl driving on Gazdag Road was pulled over on Route 449 by a maroon or red sedan with its four-way lights activated. The vehicle then activated a blue and red light bar on the inside of the front windshield.
When two men walked up to the victim’s car, she reportedly realized they were not police officers and fled. They reportedly got back in their car and followed the girl for a short distance.
The suspects in this incident are described as white males wearing black zip-up hoodies, with one being an older male with a salt and pepper beard.
On Sunday, Aug. 29, state police say a 49-year-old woman was followed while driving on Route 244, Oswayo Borough, at around 8:30 a.m. The victim turned onto Brizzie Hollow Road and then Pierce Hill Road when the suspect vehicle reportedly activated a blue and white light bar to pull the victim over.
When the suspects walked to the victim’s car, she reportedly realized they were not police and fled. They followed the victim with the light bar activated for about six miles before turning off the lights and turning onto 4 Mile Road in New York State.
The suspects were described as two males, one wearing a khaki/tan sweatshirt or coat and the other wearing a brown sweatshirt or coat. Both had their hoods pulled up and were wearing dark-colored jeans.
The suspects were reportedly driving a white Mercury Grand Marquis with a black front push bar and a long blue and white-colored light bar on the inside front windshield.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents should call the state police in Coudersport at 814-274-8690.