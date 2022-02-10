A woman has been charged after allegedly hitting a child at Allegheny River Campground, Roulette Township, last October.
April M. Brock, 37, of Manheim, was charged on Jan. 28 by Pennsylvania State Police with harassment and aggravated assault — victim less than six years old. Police say on Oct. 8, 2021, Brock allegedly pushed a child to the ground and hit them with closed fists at Allegheny River Campground. It’s unclear what relationship, if any, Brock has to the child.
Brock was also charged separately with DUI/unsafe driving, DUI/BAC .10%-.16% and careless driving. After leaving the campground following the first incident, Brock was located by state police in the parking lot of Sheetz, Coudersport. She was allegedly in the driver’s seat with her car running and displayed signs of intoxication. A blood draw resulted in .135% BAC.
A preliminary hearing in the first case is scheduled for Feb. 14 in front of District Judge Kari McCleaft in Shinglehouse. A preliminary hearing in the second case is scheduled for March 8 in front of Judge James L. Hawkins in Coudersport.