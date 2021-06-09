The 10th Annual Roulette Township Domestic Violence Awareness Weekend will be July 9-10 at the Roulette Fire Hall.

The event is in memory of Cheri Shalkowski Baker who was a victim in 2009. All proceeds benefit the continued awareness of domestic violence.

July 9

5K walk starts at 6:30 with registration at 6 p.m.

Quarter bingo from 6:45-9 p.m.

Ice cream social from 7-8:30 p.m.

Chance Auction $5 for 25 chances.

July 10

Chance auction

Quarter bingo starting at 11 a.m.

Corn hole tournament registration at 11 a.m., tournament starts at 12 p.m.

Food will be available.

