The 10th Annual Roulette Township Domestic Violence Awareness Weekend will be July 9-10 at the Roulette Fire Hall.
The event is in memory of Cheri Shalkowski Baker who was a victim in 2009. All proceeds benefit the continued awareness of domestic violence.
July 9
5K walk starts at 6:30 with registration at 6 p.m.
Quarter bingo from 6:45-9 p.m.
Ice cream social from 7-8:30 p.m.
Chance Auction $5 for 25 chances.
July 10
Chance auction
Quarter bingo starting at 11 a.m.
Corn hole tournament registration at 11 a.m., tournament starts at 12 p.m.
Food will be available.