2020 was a memorable year — for better or for worse. Here are some of the top stories that appeared in the Potter Leader-Enterprise.
Coronavirus
The words “coronavirus” or “COVID-19” appear in more than 700 articles across Tioga Publishing’s family of three newspapers. The first appearance was in a Feb. 13 article in the Free Press-Courier by reporter Josh Magnotta. In it, Secretary of Health Rachel Levine is quoted as saying the threat of the virus was low with only 11 cases in the Commonwealth.
That changed quickly. A month later, Gov. Tom Wolf closed the state with cases rising in the southeastern area, although Potter County saw little spread.
Still, people rallied. Essential businesses shared the challenges of providing a safe environment and providing needed services, while other businesses deemed non-essential closed their doors. Some businesses closed while others have still not reopened or re-opened only to close again.
Schools closed, then transitioned to remote learning. Northern Potter teachers organized a parade around the district to see their students, who they missed dearly.
When the weather warmed, Potter County moved from Red to Yellow and then Green phases as numbers remained low. The primary election, scheduled in April, was held in June.
Events, including the Eliot Ness Fest, The Woodsmen Show, Bark Peelers, Potter-Tioga Maple Fest, Galeton’s Independence Day Celebration, God’s Country Marathon, Wellsboro’s Dickens of a Christmas and more were canceled.
With one of the lowest numbers in the state, the county became a destination for visitors to spend time at the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, in state parks and campgrounds, ride and hike the Pine Creek Rail Trail and gaze at the stars. Some businesses were busier than ever. Others felt the impact and laid off employees.
Curbside pick-up became a new phrase. Masks became a fashion and political statement.
In-school classes resumed this fall only to move in and out of in-person and remote learning as COVID numbers spiked in the county. With the arrival of cold weather, case numbers rose quickly, reaching nearly 600 by the end of the year. The highest number of new cases in one day was Dec. 1 with 52 new cases.
Despite the arrival of two vaccines and possibly more, the impact of the pandemic will continue to be a news topic into the coming year.Galeton murder
In July, police arrested and charged Galeton residents Felicia K. Cary, 33, Krysten L. Crosby, 20, and Kyle M. N. Moore, 28, with the murder of Joshua Ramos, a 19-year-old male from New Jersey, and leaving his body in a wooded area in Harrison Township in April.
While the murder took place in late March, a witness didn’t go to police with information on the alleged murder for nearly three months. According to police, this person watched as Cary, Crosby and Moore repeatedly struck Ramos and humiliated him, then drove them to the woods where they left Ramons to die.
During the six hour preliminary hearing in August, a state trooper testified Crosby told him Ramos asked her for sex days before the murder. She said no and Ramos pushed her into a door frame, causing her to hit her head. They later had sex; Wagner said he asked if he sexually assaulted her, to which she replied, “No, no, I could have said ‘no’ but it’s easier to keep the peace because there are kids in the home.”
This, the trooper said, was the motive for the assault that took place prior to the murder on March 29. Crosby accused Ramos of abusing her, and Cary and Moore began assaulting him. The three defendants beat Ramos for 15-20 minutes, the witness testified.
The trooper said the motive for the homicide was the fear that Ramos would report the assault to law enforcement. The witness drove everyone to Ole Bull State Park, because the three defendants wanted to bring Ramos to the woods to release him, he said.
The trooper testified that Crosby said they let Ramos go, but at some point became concerned he would report them to police. Crosby got jumper cables out of the witness’s van, at Cary’s request. She told the trooper they tied him up; she also told him after she went to the vehicle, Moore stabbed Ramos six times. During Moore’s interview, he told the trooper that Crosby did the stabbing.
The physical evidence supports that Ramos was choked with the jumper cables, as a picture shows the cables wrapped around his neck at least three times, the trooper said. Based on a brief synopsis sent by a doctor who specializes in this, the trooper read that there was sharp force trauma in Ramos’ ribs, side and head, seven knife impacts, and blunt force trauma. In the district attorney’s closing, he said though it’s unclear who did the stabbing, the evidence that supports Ramos was choked is clear.
Friends and family described Ramos as a loving and caring person, and a loyal friend. He was a basketball fan and was always smiling.
Protests and Rallies
A Black Lives Matter protest organized by a tenth grade Coudersport Area School District student was a big story this year, as was the 100-mile Trump Thunder rally.
The Black Lives Matter protest held in early June was one of many held across the nation and worldwide following the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody. Floyd was just one of many Black people who have died in police custody in America, prompting outrage and calls for change.
J’lina Matias, organizer of the protest, along with dozens of other young protesters gathered around the Coudersport Courthouse Square and held signs with messages like “Black Lives Matter,” “Silence = Violence” and “All lives can’t matter until Black lives matter,” and chanted “no justice, no peace.”
“We’re the future, so we need to be able to express our opinions and thoughts and maybe change people’s minds and opinions on certain views … I feel like we can be very persuasive,” Matias said. “All of us coming together, we can show people that we’re not just kids. We’re bigger than that.”
On the other hand, “Trump Thunder” was held in late August, where hundreds gathered for a 100-mile motorcycle ride and rally to support the reelection of President Donald J. Trump. The ride began at Larry’s Sport Center in Galeton and ended at Kightlinger’s Motors in Coudersport. An estimated 600 bikers participated and nearly $14,000 was raised for the Potter County Republican Committee.
“What made this ride so unique … was the hundred mile ride that we had, there were so many Trump supporters along the way, waving their flags, cheering us on, giving us a thumbs up. There was a group of people during that whole 100 miles … it sent chills up my spine,” Cheyl Main, owner of Larry’s Sport Center and organizer of the ride, said.
An anti-Trump demonstration was held in Coudersport and Wellsboro late September, when Gene Stilp, a political activist from Harrisburg, traveled to towns and burned different homemade Trump flags, including a combined Trump-Nazi flag with a Trump campaign flag on one side and a Nazi flag on the other side; a combined Trump-old Russian Flag and a Trump-Confederate flag.
Though the demonstration in Wellsboro was peaceful, Stilp was met with a handful of counter protesters who were more aggressive toward him in Coudersport. They were swearing, yelling, calling Stilp vulgar names and some attempted to block the view of Stilp’s staff, who were filming the demonstration.
While he was starting his demonstration, some counter protesters said Stilp was inciting violence. Coudersport Police Chief Curt McClain said the demonstration went on without any issues.
Smarter than your average bear
In June, a bear brought chaos to the Sweden Valley area when it broke into between 10 and 20 unlocked cars in one month, Chief Bryan Phelps, of the Sweden Township Police Department, said. This is unusually rare, Phelps said.
The alleged burglar, a 300-pound cinnamon bear, has been seen on trail cameras and other security cameras of homeowners in the area. This bear is smart, Phelps said, as it is not scratching the outside of the vehicle — it’s actually using the door handle to gain entry. Once the bear is inside the vehicle, it easily destroys the interior.
Five traps were set around Coudersport in an effort to catch the bear, a game warden said, but they ran into difficulties as the bear didn’t stay in one spot for very long.
Unfortunately the cinnamon bear was struck and killed by a car in late August.
Beloved teacher killed in tragic accident
The Oswayo Valley community came together to express their grief while honoring a beloved teacher who died tragically in a work-related accident in July
Major Lance A. Newton, a physical education and health teacher at the Oswayo Valley Middle/High School for 23 years, was working for a Shinglehouse tree removing company to remove a large pine tree at the Eulalia Cemetery when the tree fell on to the bucket truck and caused Newton to fall out, killing him.
As a way to help the community grieve and remember Newton, the Oswayo Valley School District invited the public to draw chalk art and write messages in remembrance of Newton in the high school parking lot. Julie Hall, former Oswayo Valley elementary principal, said
Newton was a retired Major of the U.S. Army, so several American Flags were drawn, and messages like, “Thank you for your service” and “Hero” were written throughout the parking lot. Some students and alumni wrote messages thanking him for encouraging them and for making school fun. Others wrote some of Newton’s catchphrases and drew hearts.
A memorial service was held for a few local veterans at the Orchard Guest House late September, where Newton was honored. His family planted a living memorial for Lance Newton — a majestic oak tree — in the yard of the Orchard Guest House.
“It’s going to be quite the tree when it’s matured and a place for all of us to come and visit Lance and remember him,” Jody Newton, Lance’s wife, said.
Treasurer allegedly stole $39,000 from CVFD
The Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department’s treasurer has been charged for allegedly stealing approximately $39,000 from the department, according to court documents.
Joe D. Ayers, 27, of Coudersport, was charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking — movable property (F3), one county of theft by deception — false impression (F3), theft by deception — failure to correct (F3), receiving stolen property (F3) and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds (F3). The alleged theft occurred in June 2019.
The fire department contacted police on Wednesday, Oct. 7 regarding Ayers, who allegedly took “illegal control of their money by deceiving them as to where their money went and how it was spent,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A formal interview was conducted on Oct. 9, where Ayers made a voluntary statement admitting that he took approximately $26,000 from the department and used it for personal use, according to the affidavit.
Ayers was arraigned on Friday, Oct. 23 in front of Magisterial District Judge Annette Easton. Unsecured bail was set at $50,000. He waived in preliminary hearing in November.