On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Joseph Ayers was sentenced to three terms of 11 ½-23 ½ months for stealing more than $36,000 from the Coudersport Fire Department.
The sentences will run concurrently, and be followed by 30 months of probation and 100 hours of community service. Ayers will be eligible for work release after 90 days of incarceration.
District Attorney Andy Watson recommended the sentence, and requested a no-contact order between Ayers and the fire department. The judge did not include the no-contact order in the sentence.
“Today we are talking about a young man from an honorable family,” said Leete. “We don’t know why it happened … he has a remarkable history of public service, but with this course of conduct, he hurt a lot of people.
“It’s about one word – trust,” he continued. “I hope that in time, your life, your witness, will restore you to that individual [that you used to be]. There has to be consequences.”
Family and friends spoke about Ayers’ character during a pre-sentence hearing in front of the Honorable Judge John Leete.
Ayers’ counsel, attorney Ross, asked the judge to take into account Ayers’ years of service to the Gospel Tabernacle Church and to the fire department. “Joe sacrificed so much for his activities…he gave of himself in so many ways…even to the detriment of himself.”
“He would give of himself so totally and never received it back,” his mother, Donell Ayers, said. “Our business (Frosty Hollow Bed and Breakfast) relies on Joe – maintenance, repairs, landscaping.”
She said her son is “struggling with the effects of having let people down,” and mentioned an altercation that happened on the property of Frosty Hollow, with a neighbor yelling at him. “Joe just put his head down and walked away.”
Watson asked if Ayers had apologized to the members of the Coudersport Fire Department. They response was he had not. Watson also noted that the restitution came from Ayers’ grandparents.
John Minor, senior pastor at the Gospel Tabernacle, testified that Ayers was “heavily involved” in volunteer work with the church, working 12-14 hours until 11 or 12 at night to help with cooking, cleaning, and serving. “I was very impressed with Joe’s character. He’s got the heart of a servant, and he is extremely remorseful.”
Ayers also spoke, saying that the “Theft of the money was a mistake, I know I’ve let everybody down, and I’m sorry about everything I’ve done.” He told the court that he was terminated from Sheetz the day of the trial, and “every month I’m paying my parent’s back. I know I’ve lost the trust of this community.”
Fire Chief Bryan Phelps reported that half of the fire department’s annual budget relies on public donations, and the money was stolen from the truck funds and the building account.
“He used that debit card like his own personal piggy bank,” he said. “Not one time did he look us in the eye and say he was sorry. Our department is built on trust, dedication and honor. … Now we have this scab that will never heal … make an example of him … he consciously manipulated and abused us.”
Dana Stevens, captain of the Coudersport Fire Department, said, “You showed little to no remorse for your actions. You didn’t see the assistant chief reduced to tears. You put in question our character, integrity, our trust”
Glenn Dunn, assistant chief, said, “This added a tremendous burden [to the Fire Department.] I feel very hurt myself … to have this all come to light – words can’t describe the feeling. We were brothers. Then we had the rug pulled out from under us.”