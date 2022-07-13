Food trucks have come a long way from the traveling chuckwagons in the 1800s to ice cream trucks of the 1960s and the questionable “roach coaches” of the ‘80s.
Thank goodness that food trucks of the 21st century are nothing short of amazing, especially in cleanliness.
Foods trucks set up at fundraisers, carnivals and farmers markets. Customers can find almost anything: tacos, cheesesteaks, fresh-squeezed lemonade, French fries or even more exotic items such as sushi.
Coudersport native Eric Delong started the Red Horse food truck in 2020. A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, DeLong served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan before returning home in 2009.
Being part of that elite group is what prompted him to name his food truck Red Horse.
“It’s an abbreviation for a unit in the Air Force called the Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers,” said DeLong. “I was a proud member.”
The Red Horse is hard to miss with its bright, yellow exterior beckoning hungry ‘foodies’ walking by. But before that first window on the truck is raised, a lot has to go into preparing for an event.
A valid liability insurance policy is required by law. Serving containers, utensils and napkins need to be properly stocked. Ample amounts of condiments are packed; beverages are chilled.
Since many venues do not have electricity, a generator is fueled up and ready to burst to life once Delong’s pickup and Red Horse are parked. Then, DeLong and his daughter Kiannah start chopping fresh vegetables, cooking rice and prepping meat and other foods.
All in all, it takes about four hours to set up.
DeLong said, “We double check to make sure we have enough buns for our burgers. Our best seller, the maple burger, is infused with maple syrup from our maple syrup business here in Coudy, GreenHill Sugar Shack.
“Sometimes we find a ripped bun when we are loading a burger on it. That bun is thrown away. I wouldn’t want a ripped bun, and I refuse to serve one to my patrons.
“Consistency is key. If an item isn’t consistent with the last one sold, it doesn’t leave the window. Our customers have come to expect that the Korean rice bowl we sell, for example, is going to be identical in portion size and quality, no matter where the Red Horse goes. That type of faith is extremely important, and I take it very seriously.
“Before the Red Horse, I’d never been in the food service industry and wasn’t quite sure what type of foods to make.
“Our menu items were created by focusing on what I personally enjoy eating. Apparently, people agree with my taste in food.”
The Red Horse is completely booked for July and August, prompting DeLong to consider purchasing another truck and getting licensed in New York State.
For now they can be found from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Thursday at the Potter County Farmer’s Market in Coudersport.
Red Horse also sets up at UPMC Cole every other week due to hospital popular demand. “We set up at UPMC Wellsboro, too. We distributed menus to the staff and by the time we left, we sold so many items, we ran out. The staff liked us so much, they want us to come back,” said DeLong.
For more information, find the Red Horse on Facebook.
“Definitely stop and see us,” said DeLong. “If you’re not sure what you’d like, we’ll be happy to give you a sample or two.”