The Galeton Borough Council approved a new green space named “The Denny Dean Rose Garden” at their meeting on Jan. 3.
The new garden is literally a labor of love: Galeton resident and borough council member Doug Droppa is creating it as a tribute to his longtime partner Denny Dean.
Dean has lived in Galeton for all but six years of her life and has also served on the borough council for eight years.
The small ⅛-acre lot is between the borough building and the police station.
“Last January the Masonic Lodge was gifted to the borough,” said Droppa. “Next door to the lodge there was an abandoned lot full of junk and garbage. The borough bought it and figured we’d put in a parking lot for borough employees.
“PennDOT said no, that it was too small and was unsafe,” he continued. “So we thought, ‘What else can we do with it?’ It’s too small to build on and there are pipes underneath that would have to be dug up.”
Droppa thought of how much he and his family love plants, and also of his contacts at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was confident that he could obtain plants at no cost to taxpayers.
“Galeton doesn’t really have a garden,” said Droppa. “The park is great, but it’s mostly for kids to play on, with just a few trees.”
With council approval, Droppa started work. He cleaned the lot, obtained roses and other plants and did most of the masonry himself.
There is currently a rose arbor with nine rosebushes and 75 hyacinth plants.
“The Masonic Lodge donated these huge planters that I’m going to use for veranda roses,” said Droppa. “I’ll also have a mix of floribunda and tea roses.
“The plan is to have one rosebush planted for every year (Denny and I have) been together,” said Droppa. “That’s 25 years so far.”
The Denny Dean Rose Garden is borough property but will be maintained by Droppa.
“It’s a five-year project. In five years I’ll give it to the borough, if they want it,” Droppa said.
Police station security cameras will help deter vandals. Droppa notes that an eventual goal is to get a park bench that will match those in John Jay Park and also a picnic table.
When asked how she feels about Galeton, Dean said, “I just love it. It’s home.”
And when asked about her response to Droppa’s efforts to build, maintain and honor her with a rose garden, Dean just laughed and said, “Oh, he’s just my sweetie.”
Dean and Droppa are both seated council members. They abstained and recused themselves from the Jan. 3 vote. “There is no taxpayer money being spent and there’s no profit to Denny, so there’s no conflict,” said Droppa.
It was noted in the meeting minutes that Droppa had contacted the state ethics commission and is following all necessary guidelines.