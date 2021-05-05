POTTER COUNTY — The coronavirus pandemic has created a super seller’s market and Potter County is feeling the effects of that. Houses that are listed are quickly sold, sometimes above the asking price, but there aren’t enough to meet the demand.
Teri Doud, a realtor with Howard Hanna Realty Pioneers who works mainly in Potter County, said the housing market — residential and seasonal homes, like camps — was stable prior to the pandemic. But with the pandemic came a seller’s market unlike anything she’s ever seen before.
“Normally what you’ll see is a natural rise and fall. There will be times where it’ll be a buyer’s market that will last for a period of time and then it will be a seller’s market, and that will fluctuate back and forth like that,” she said. “But what the pandemic created was a real spiked seller’s market that’s lasted far longer than a normal seller’s market would.”
Sales started to increase in the fall and carried through the winter.
The problem is, the supply doesn’t match the demand.
“I’ve never seen such a low supply of housing,” she said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, she noticed an increase of people from urban areas relocating or seeking a seasonal home, a common thing even then. Plus, “family-aged” people chose to move into the area because they were able to work from home and not necessarily in a more populated area, she said.
Some potential sellers are hesitant to put their house on the market, in fear of not finding another before their current one sells.
“I’ve heard this comment over and over again: ‘I’m afraid I’ll be homeless. If I list and my house sells as quickly as everything else has, and there’s nothing for me to buy, what will I do?’” Doud said.
There are things to help alleviate that concern. For example, agents can advertise a minimum of a 90-day close to allow the sellers to find another home. They can also list the house a little higher to give them more time to look.
Doud said buyers need to be aggressive and be prepared to put in their highest and best offer. But in this market, sometimes that’s not enough. She told of an old farmhouse in Germania that recently sold. While property in Germania does typically sell higher, there was nothing special about this parcel, except maybe the timing of the listing.
“There was like 30 days where I never saw one property listed in Potter County. That is unheard of. So when this one came up, I knew it was going to be a pretty aggressive sale,” she said. She immediately had three interested clients call about it.
The property was listed for $165,000. She advised her clients to put in their highest offer and to put an escalation clause on their offer, which automatically increases the offer by a certain amount each time another buyer makes a higher bid, up to a certain amount.
All of her clients put in at least a full price offer, some more, with an escalation clause.
“I told them, ‘Well, the only way we’re gonna lose out would be if it’s a cash deal.’ That place sold for over $200,000 cash,” she said.
Other sellers will list their properties a little below market value and buyers will get into a bidding war, leading to a sale much higher than the asking price.
She encourages buyers to do their homework, know what they want and be prepared to make an aggressive offer. Most sellers and their agents won’t show a property unless the buyer is, at minimum, pre-qualified for a loan; some want them pre-approved.
For sellers, she encourages them to work with a professional, rather than to do a “for sale by owner.”
Doud predicts a sweet buyer’s market will follow.
“When a pendulum swings way out, it tends to come back a ways the other direction before it finally stops in the middle. So, I would imagine that with it swinging so far out in a seller’s market for so long that what we’ll see next is a very aggressive buyer’s market for a little while before it balances out again,” she said.