Potter County Fair Queen crowned
Potter County Fair Alternate Queen Patience Batterson (left) with Potter County Fair Queen Acacia Greenman.

MILLPORT — Acacia Greenman, the 17-year-old daughter of Amber and Geoff Greenman of Coudersport, is the 2022 Potter County Fair Queen. Greenman was crowned on Aug. 4.

An rising senior at Coudersport Area Jr./Sr. High School, Greenman participates in cheerleading, track, softball and is an Honor Roll student.

