MILLPORT — Acacia Greenman, the 17-year-old daughter of Amber and Geoff Greenman of Coudersport, is the 2022 Potter County Fair Queen. Greenman was crowned on Aug. 4.
An rising senior at Coudersport Area Jr./Sr. High School, Greenman participates in cheerleading, track, softball and is an Honor Roll student.
Greenman has also shown swine at the Potter County Fair.
Better known as “Acie,” Greenman is a member of Spudgrowers Future Farmers of America, having attained the title of sentinal and treasurer.
Receiving Greenhand and Chapter Degrees, Greenman also earned her FFA jacket at the 2020 Pa. Farm Show in Harrisburg.
When asked why she would like to be the next Potter County Fair Queen, Greenman said, ”Because I have been around the Potter County Fair for many years of my life.
“I want to be able to promote agriculture throughout the Fair and improve my leadership and communication skills.”
The Potter County Alternate Fair Queen is Patience Batterson, daughter of Benn and Thankful Batterson of Galeton.
Batterson is also a member of the Spudgrowers FFA. She is on the Black Forest Trap Team and member of the Coudersport Home School Co-op.
Batterson is also a member of the Seedsowers 4-H club andhas participated in livestock judging, potato judging, served as the 4-H president and has been a 4-H camp counselor for two years. In FFA, she has received awards at both area and regional levels.
Batterson has exhibited at the Keystone International Livestock Expo for two years and at the Potter County Fair for 10 years. Her past exhibits included floral, art, sewing, woodworking, baked goods, vegetables, sheep and beef.
When questioned as to why she would like to be the next Potter County Fair Queen, Batterson replied, ”The Potter County Fair has played a very large role in my childhood over the years. I would like to represent the fair at the county, or even state level.
“The Potter County Fair has helped me grow as a young adult in many ways. I would love to give back to my community.”
The purpose of the Fair Queen Competition Program is to encourage the promotion of agricultural fairs and to create better relations between youth and adults in both rural and urban settings.