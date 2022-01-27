Volunteers That Care is a program that was started in 2012 to help Potter County cancer patients with gas cards to get to and from their appointments. They also provide help to those from outside the area if they are receiving treatment in Potter County. Right now, the program is helping, or hasd helped 79 people.
Before COVID, the women would come and sit and talk with the patients while they underwent treatment, like chemotherapy infusions in the Patterson Cancer Center at UPMC Cole. However, they do not have an office there now. UPMC Cole offers chemotherapy, hematology and oncology services. It does not offer radiation anymore, so many patients have to drive longer distances for treatment.
Volunteers that Care is looking to expand their membership, which is free to the public, “as long as you are willing to join the fight against cancer.” They are specifically looking for younger people and men, as they are an all-women organization at this point.
“Our sole [purpose] is to help patients get to their treatment,” said Kelly Weider, a volunteer with the program. Donations to the program are tax-deductible, as the group is 501©(3) accredited. In years past, the organization has given away as much as $10,000 in one year.
Bob Pryslak, commander at the American Legion, presented Volunteers That Care with a $5,000 check on Saturday. “That’s what we’re here for, to give back to the public,” he said.