Fall foliage, the smell of doughnuts being freshly fried onsite and the bustle of people looking for one of a kind items were just a few of many things enjoyed at Sabinsville’s annual Fall Fling held on Saturday, Oct. 1.

With hurricane Ian moving northward and impacting weather locally, it appeared that only a few of the 60 vendors that had planned to attend stayed home because of morning showers and gusty winds.

