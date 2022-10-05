Fall foliage, the smell of doughnuts being freshly fried onsite and the bustle of people looking for one of a kind items were just a few of many things enjoyed at Sabinsville’s annual Fall Fling held on Saturday, Oct. 1.
With hurricane Ian moving northward and impacting weather locally, it appeared that only a few of the 60 vendors that had planned to attend stayed home because of morning showers and gusty winds.
As young and old alike entered the festival throughout the day, many immediately lined up at several vendors there, in anticipation of enjoying items such as fresh donuts, hot coffee, Italian sausage sandwiches and pork barbecue, to name a few.
From homemade fall wreaths, candles, pottery and woodcrafts to brand name items such as Scentsy, Color Street and more being displayed at vendor tents, there was something for everyone.
Fresh produce and pumpkins of every size, shape and color adorned several of the vendor’s booths, giving the kids of all ages an opportunity to find the perfect jack-o-lantern for Halloween.
Sabinsville’s next festival will occur in spring 2023 and again that fall. Both are annual events.