The Arboretum in Coudersport will be the site of a Senior Expo.
Potter County Commissioner Nancy Grupp made the announcement at the June 2 meeting. The expo, sponsored by the Coudersport Arboretum Committee and the Potter County Area Agency on Aging, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18. The rain date is Tuesday, July 19.
Agencies and businesses will have information available at the expo. There is no cost to vendors to have a table, but donations are appreciated, Grupp said. Among those planning to attend are the Potter County Human Services with information on services and the farmer’s market nutrition program vouchers, UPMC with the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.
Transportation is available for seniors. Call 814-544-7315 to arrange transportation.
Jail changes
Commissioner Paul Heimel noted that the Potter County Jail is undergoing two risk management reviews to reduce the potential for litigation and risk to employees and inmates. The reviews are being done at the request of the Potter County Jail Board.
The Pennsylvania County Risk Pool is conducting the reviews. The first looks at policies and procedures at the jail, a site visit to the jail, review of the fiscal plan, discussion of managerial operations with the warden. The findings and recommendations for improvements were to be presented at the Jail Board this past Friday.
The second review is of the human resources policies to ensure the county meets all regulations and requirements and to reduce any risk to the county, Heimel said.
Other counties which have completed similar reviews said the PCoRP always finds items that are overdue, yet easy to correct.
Commissioner Barry Hayman again urged residents to take advantage of the newly-created community garden in Coudersport. Three of the 24 raised beds have already been assigned.
To use a bed, download an application online or contact Hayman at 814-274-8290 ext. 201 or bhayman@pottercountypa.net.