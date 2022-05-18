A local resident has filed charges through the National Labor Relations Board against his union, the International Union of Electrical Workers/Communications Workers of America.
Curtis C. Coates, an employee at Catalus Corporation in Galeton, contends that the union is engaging in unfair labor practices by not accepting his resignation from the union and as chief steward, continuing to deduct dues and political contributions from his wages.
Coates is receiving free legal aid from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation.
According to the documents, on or about Oct. 20, 2021, Coates emailed the union resigning from his position as chief steward and the union. The union president, John Derrickson, responded Oct. 21 denying his request.
On or about Dec. 6, 2021, Coates emailed the union asking when the union would stop removing dues from his paycheck. The union did not respond, according to documents provided by the NRW foundation.
On Jan. 7, Coates sent a letter resigning from the union, but received no response. Dues continued to be deducted from his wages.
Coates sent another letter on Feb. 25, again resigning, revoking his dues checkoff authorization and asking if the union did not accept the revocation, what actions he should take. He also asked that his contributions to the union’s political action committee cease. According to documents, the union has not responded to his letter and dues and political contributions continue to be deducted from his wages.
“Forced union membership has been clearly illegal going back half a century,” said NRW Vice President Patrick Semmens. “Saying you’re not allowed to resign from the union or shop steward violates that very clearly. More fundamentally, this shows why Pennsylvania needs the Right to Work law which makes all union payments voluntary. In states like Pennsylvania without Right to Work law on the books, union officials can require some dues be mandatory. They use that to obscure workers rights and take more than they are entitled to.”
Pennsylvania lacks Right to Work protections for its private sector workers, so unions can legally require them to pay union fees. However, under the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in CWA v. Beck, this is limited to only the part of union dues that union officials claim goes toward a union’s core “representational” functions. Additionally, under federal election law, union officials can never force workers to contribute to a union’s PAC, said Semmens.
The charges assert that CWA union officials, by refusing Coates’ repeated requests to resign, violated his rights under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act, which recognizes workers’ right to “refrain from any or all” union activities.
“He wants the dues money to stop,” Semmens said. “He wants recognition that his resignation way back in October should have been accepted and he wants a refund of all his money.”
Currently, the union does not have a contract. Although a recent effort to decertify the CWA at the plant failed to garner the necessary 30% of votes from union members, it “suggests a pretty significant number” of employees are unhappy with the union’s representation, Semmens said.
The next step is an investigation by the National Labor Relations Board, Semmens said. Depending on the results, the case could get settled or advance to a hearing before a NLRB judge.