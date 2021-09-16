Galeton Borough is one step closer to dredging Berger Lake after receiving permit approval from the Army Corps. of Engineers.
It was announced at borough council’s Sept. 8 meeting that the dredging has been pushed back to the summer of 2022 due to permitting issues, which were not specified.
Also at the meeting, borough secretary Andrea Caracciolo presented a letter that was sent to the Northwest Savings Bank board and executives requesting some kind of part time banking service be established in Galeton. Caracciolo said Northwest previously closing its Galeton location has negatively affected the town. She also said Doug Reeves, who owns the former bank building, has agreed to let the bank operate again there.
Caracciolo also told council that Fays Asphalt Paving has agreed to work on some borough streets badly needing repairs. Sections of Pine and Adams streets will be scratched coated and then tar and chipped, Adams Street Extension will be tar and chipped and the bottom portion of Fairview Avenue will be milled and blacktopped. Some of the work will be paid for out of the special road fund and one project out of the liquid fuel fund.
Also at the meeting, council:
• Reviewed and approved the 2022 minimum municipal obligation for pension plans at $45,720 for police and $29,919 for municipal employees.
• Heard from borough foreman Joe Cimino that the Galeton Authority awarded bids for the waste water treatment plant project at $392,000 for general construction and $77,331 for electric. Cimino also told council that the water project corrective action plan was extended until August 2022 by DEP.
• Learned that hydrants will be flushed sometime next month and that a One Call Now automated message will be sent to customers.
• Approved advertising the borough’s intent to adopt the 2021 Omnibus Ordinance, which amends and revises certain current borough ordinances.
• Said a reported cockroach problem on Prospect Avenue is being addressed.
• Decided to schedule a pre-budget workshop to discuss the 2022 budget after next month’s meeting.
The next meeting of the Galeton Borough Council is 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13.