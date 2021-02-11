AUSTIN — The Austin Area School District Board of Directors commended Tim Walck on his recent recognition celebrating excellence in Music Education Yamaha program the “40 Under 40” music education advocacy program which recognizes outstanding music educators who are making a difference by growing and strengthening their music programs.
Walck is the yearbook advisor and also oversees the music program in the Austin School District, which is the smallest district in Pennsylvania.
“With class sizes so small, the same students tend to participate in almost everything,” Walck said. “This has great benefits, but the challenges of balancing schedules, focus and quality of work are very real.”
The district is also very rural and the closest town band is more than an hour away so opportunities to experience an orchestra, winds ensemble, jazz band, stage production, solo artist or performing arts events of any nature are infrequent; even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite these challenges, Walck is dedicated to ensuring that his students have the same opportunities and experiences that students have in larger districts. According to one of his nomination letters, Walck has endeavored to utilize a hands-on approach to music education, where students are constantly playing and creating music.
For example, due to the small student population, Walck decided to forego a traditional band and formed rock bands at the elementary and high school levels. Walck’s long-term goal is to have the rock band travel and compete, but with the pandemic the bands were temporarily sidelines.
“But students have been rehearsing in individual lessons with the goal of creating a multitrack recording. This is a work in progress as my students and I expand our technical abilities,” Walck said.
Another creative outlet for Austin students is Muse Guitars, a student-run business that launched in September 2020 and sponsored by Read World Scholars. Students build and design sellable products-namely, ukuleles and guitars and experience entrepreneurship and learn job-readiness skills, such as website development and design, marketing, branding and of course, crafting and personalizing their instruments and products, Walck said.
In other business, the board approved the first reading of the long-term sub policy. Substitutes working in one assignment for 60 consecutive days shall be entitled to the current year “step one salary: of the salary schedule in the collective bargaining agreement. The salary shall be retro-active from day one. Long-term substitutes shall also be entitled to single benefits from the collective bargaining agreement.
Principal Dan Eskesen announced receipt of a $35,000 PA Smart Grant which will be utilized to improve computer science programs in grades K-6 and eventually through grade 12.
Business Manager Pam Terrette reported approximately a half percent more has been collected in real estate taxes compared to prior years. After questioning how COVID-19 has affected the district, Terrette did some research. She said the biggest downfall is in earned income tax, in which the district is currently down about $10,000 in revenues in the first six months.
Board Member Michele Valenti questioned when yearbook became a graded curriculum, as it has always been an extracurricular program. Eskesen stated it is now graded due to class participation in which some students were not participating while others were doing all the work. The Board asked for an update on this matter at the March meeting.
The 2021-22 tentative school calendar was approved as presented. The first day of school will be Aug. 25 with graduation set for June 3, 2022.