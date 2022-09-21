Austin superintendent Kimberly Rees reported the beginning of the new school year is off to a smooth start.
Rees said communication is going to be key among students, staff and faculty. Although the district lost 16 students, it enrolled 20 new students putting AHS’s total at 166 in grades pre-K through 12.
Teachers and staff are reviewing data to see where are kids are educationally. The district approved its Comprehensive Plan which is required every four years. Due to COVID, the plan was extended for two years.
The plan allows administrators to look at what is done at AHS, what it needs to do, what actions are required and what professional development is needed in curriculum and other areas.
Rees noted there are no updates to the Health & Safety Plan and as of the September meeting, no students have missed school due to COVID. The district is looking at ways to improve attendance now that classes are 100% in person.
Rees spoke with parents over the summer and some of the things they would like to see return are parent-teacher conferences, open house and winter concerts. Rees said these things are important to the kids and the district would like to reopen community connections.
Parent-teacher conferences will be held in November.