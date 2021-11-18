AUSTIN — The borough council here approved the preliminary 2022 budget for 2022.
Revenues and expenses balance at $738,533.02. Council President Jesse Valenti said there is no increases in real estate taxes.
Council unanimously approved the ATV/UTV/snowmobile ordinance. Under the ordinance, operating a snowmobile, UTV, or ATV is prohibited between 10:10 p.m. and 7 a.m. except for Fridays and Saturdays, when use is prohibited between midnight and 7 a.m.
All municipal roads within the borough are open for use but speed may not exceed 15 mph. Headlamps and tail lamps must used.
The state-owned bridges and highways are not included in this designation. All riders must adhere to the Pennsylvania laws.
Any violation to the public nuisance ordinance could result to a fine of $100 to $1,000 depending on the violation. For more information, stop by the Austin Borough Office during regular business hours.
Council reported approximately $22,237.31 in outstanding water and sewer bills remains uncollected as of the November. The council issued nine letters in the previous month to begin collection. Anyone receiving a letter has 60 days to make payment.
Secretary Rhonda Crosby noted several residents have already been in the office to make payments on outstanding water and sewer bills since the October meeting when the council announced it would proceed on collections and shutting off services.
Council noted no liens were placed on homes in 2020; however, some homes currently have liens against them in 2021. Scott Hostetlar, Michael Valenti and Bill Solomon were appointed to a sewer and water committee to further review issues and concerns.
Council continued discussing how the borough will handle snow plowing and maintenance. The borough has been down a vehicle for over a year. Discussion was held on possibly leasing a vehicle. Council member Scott Hostetlar advocates that the borough needs to purchase a new vehicle.
Maintenance personnel said another dump truck is needed rather than just a pickup truck. Council authorized employees to contact a neighboring municipality about the possible purchase of a vehicle.
Council agreed to seek bids for snow plowing and removal. Until a contract is in place, the borough will continue to use Four Boys Construction at a rate of $75/hour, should a need arise.
Council reported violations were discovered during the annual inspection at the sewer plant and the borough was fined $3,800. The borough’s permit requires all three blowers and pumps to be in working order. The borough has been using two pumps and blowers and has maintained the third pump and blower for emergency use.
Earlier this year, the council approved $4,000 to purchase a back-up pump and blower. Due to shipping delays, all equipment has not yet been received.
President Valenti will schedule a meeting with the Emporium and Coudersport borough managers to review how operations within their communities. Austin Borough Council hopes to obtain tips on various grants that may be available. Blighted properties will be a topic of discussion.