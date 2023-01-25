Joseph Burgett, a past member of the Austin school board of directors, was appointed to fill the vacant seat representing Keating and Sylvania townships. This term will run until the November 2023 elections.
The district sent a letter to Vincent Earle thanking him for his time on the school board.
A letter of concern was received from parent Michael Bacon regarding medical personnel at home sporting events. Bacon noted there have been three medical incidents this season during basketball.
Business manager Pam Terrette polled other schools on if they had athletic trainers at games and the average wage. She noted while some district, mainly with football teams, have athletic trainers, other schools do not. Average wage for an athletic training in this area starts around $25,000.
It was noted the school’s ticket taker is a certificated medical technician, however, she is not available during the entire event. The board may talk with her regarding her availability. With awareness of sports injuries increasing, other suggestions were to have coaches certified in CPR and first aid and to have an AED available in the gymnasium. The district currently has one AED in the main lobby. The board will review this issue.
Terrette reported good strides have been made with internal controls and the auditor praised the district for monies well spent. Terrette reported all quarterly reports have been completed and she is working on the budget process. Discussion was held regarding tax exemption from fuel purchases. The Board will continue to review their options.
Terrette reported $14,500 in Supply Chain Assistance Funding was received from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The funding can only be used on domestic minimally-processed foods such as milk, cheese, produce and grains.
The board approved a resolution indicating there will not be an increase of the tax rate above the index amount of 5.3% which is set by the Department of Education to support the 2023-2024 budget of the Austin Area School District.
The board approved the first reading of Policy 824-Maintaining Professional Adult/Student Boundaries. After a review by the teachers, revisions were made to the policy. The board will continue to review the social media portion of this policy prior to the second reading. The board approved the first reading of several other mandated policies and will further review these policies as well prior to the second reading.
The board approved the 2023-2024 school calendar.
The district approved the agreement with Seneca Highlands IU to serve as consortium lead for internet services beginning July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2028. The cost is expected to be around $3,640, about $400 less than the prior fiscal year, as determined by the E-Rate discount percentage.
The district approved the repository sale of Austin Borough parcel 030-005-007, 111 Scoville Street Austin, lot and dwelling to Nicole Lamer for a bid of $500.
Superintendent Kimberly Rees reported five teachers are working with students as part of the Check and Connect program through the Pathway To Graduation Grant. Teachers and students focus on behavior, attendance and grades. Rees thanked the teachers for going above and beyond to connect with the students and guide them on the path to graduation.
Rees reported the staff is back on track with their morning meetings and will be working on a five-year plan to determine where it wants to be in the future. While it’s an exciting time, it’s also scary, Rees noted, as the district may face many changes in five years.
President Jerome Sassala announced a budget workshop has been scheduled Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. in the library
Rees noted it is School Board Appreciation Month and she thanked directors for their service to the district.