During a special meeting on June 30, the Austin borough council unanimously appointed James Setzer as mayor and Shannon Housler as councilwoman to fill the existing vacancies.
Setzer previously served as mayor of Austin for 13 years prior to Kate Crosby’s election to the position in 2021. In June, Judge Stephen Minor ordered Crosby’s removal from office as well councilman Andrew Dynda due to both having felony convictions.
Setzer submitted a letter of interest to the borough last month stating his interest in serving as mayor. Setzer said that he has proven he is capable and able to do the job without any issues and that most of the community has expressed they would like him back as mayor.
Setzer said he looks forward to serving the community again.
Shannon Housler, a resident of Austin for the past 8½ years, submitted a letter of interest in June for the council position held by Dynda. Housler said she loves Austin would like to contribute more wherever she can.
Housler currently works for the Potter County Housing Authority. Housler noted she continues to learn the scopes of economic value and the needs of small communities.
She takes pride in building strong relationships with others, listening to the needs and concerns of others, and helping resolve issues at hand. Housler said communication is key along with being open and honest. She feels she will be a strong addition to the Austin borough council.