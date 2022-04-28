The Austin Area School District board of directors approved the multiple extra-curricular positions for the 2022-2023 school year at a recent meeting.
Extra-curricular hires include: Angela Brewer, athletic director; Carla VanWhy, junior high volleyball coach; Pam Terrette, varsity volleyball coach; Crystal Fowler, junior high volleyball coach; Jon Ogden, varsity boys and junior high basketball coach; Denise Valenti, varsity girls basketball coach; Logan Gorg, junior varsity basketball coach; Denise Valenti, junior high girls basketball coach; Angela Brewer, student council advisor; Bethany Brown, National Art Honor Society advisor; Chad Rugh, National Honor Society advisor; Brooke Shupe, Class of 2023 advisor; Carla VanWhy, Class of 2024 advisor; Jim Kinney, Class of 2025 advisor; Jessica Clinger, Class of 2026 advisor.
The following individuals were approved as scorekeepers, clock and game managers: Angela Brewer, Scott Brewer, Deb Reese, Jessica Clinger, Pamela Terrette and Katie Sasala.
The board will re-advertise for a junior varsity boys basketball coach.
The board approved the IU9 general operating budget of $1,141,309 for the 2022-2023 school year. Austin’s portion will be $15,281 which reflects a $433 increase over the current year. Business Manager Pam Terrette noted the overall IU9 budget increased by 2.91%.
No action was taken on the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center 2022-2023 proposed operating budget. Austin’s share will be $83,854 and represents Austin’s quota of 10 students. Austin currently has 16 students attending CTC.
Dr. Kimberly Rees reported the senior class will travel to Pittsburgh for the senior class trip with nine of the 12 seniors attending.
Dr. Rees reported NPRC will be offering credited courses through Mansfield University. Day time classes will be held. Rees noted the alternate goal is to offer students an associate’s degree upon graduation.
Athletic Director Angela Brewer reported there is a lack of sports officials throughout the state.
Discussion was also held regarding the addition of a shot clock for events.
Business Manager Pam Terrette reported summer lunches will be held again starting in June.
The pre-K Counts budget has been submitted for 2022-2023.
A budget committee meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on May 9, prior to the regularly scheduled board meeting.