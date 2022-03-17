The Austin Area school board received some good news at its recent meeting.
Austin Panthers Jacob Hooftallen and Ella Brewer were chosen to represent the North Tier All-Stars for basketball this past season. Austin Varsity Boys Coach John Ogden was chosen as Coach of the Year for the North Tier League.
Principal Teri Everett announced that Cara Bates, elementary teacher and STEM coordinator, has been chosen to participate in the Pennsylvania Science Education Leaders Network, a cohort of leadership teams across Pennsylvania to improve the teaching sckills of science teacher and optimize student learning.
With board approval, the district will continue the contract with the Nutrition Group as AHS food service management company. Business Manager Pam Terrette said the cafeteria is doing well and all students and faculty enjoy the foods provided by the Nutrition Group. She noted the federal government has approved federal funds for the cafeteria to be used for supply chain issues. The minimum amount to be received is $5,000.
Superintendent Kimberly Rees noted Covid numbers have been on the decrease in Austin, and the district went three weeks without a positive case. There have been no change to the Health & Safety Plan.
In other business, the board:
- Accepted the resignation of Matthew Main as part-time evening custodian and approved advertising for the vacant position.
- Approved a request from Whitney Brown, Todd Wetzel and Cara Bates for grades 5-6-7 to attend an educational field trip to Carnegie Science Center in May.
- Approved Jayson Gooch as a substitute teacher for the 2021-2022 school year
- Changed the preschool aid position from full-time to part-time based on enrollment numbers for 2022-2023 school year.
- Announced anyone interested in applying for an extra-curricular positions for the 2022-2023 school year should do so by April 17.
In upcoming months, committee members will work on the Comprehensive Plan, due this summer, along with the master schedule. She reported the committee is working on job descriptions and evaluations.
President Jerome Sasala announced the next budget workshop will be held prior to the April meeting.