Austin Area School District Business Manager Pamela Terrette reported work has started on the 2022-2023 budget. A workshop is scheduled for March 23 at 6 p.m. with the budget committee. Terrette noted there has been a 4.64% increase in the district’s insurance costs.
The board approved a $1/hour pay increase for support staff and a $1.50/hour pay increase for the PIMS coordinator for 2022-2023. A 2.5% increase was approved for all maintenance personnel. Job descriptions for various positions were also approved by the board.
The district’s contract with the food service Nutrition Group will expire this year. This is a five-year contract. Terrette said she is happy with the Group and the services they provide. Participation in the cafeteria meals has increased with the Nutrition Group.
Billy Sue Glover was appointed to fill the vacant Region 1 Austin Borough director seat. Glover will need to run in 2023 to complete the term.
Athletic Director Angela Brewer reported senior basketball players Ally Nelson, Adam Lucas and Cameron Rees were honored. The junior high basketball program has begun. Referees and workers have also been secured. Sign ups for spring track and baseball in Coudersport are underway.
Brewer reported all schools are having problems finding sports officials. The district is looking at ways to recruit new officials and prevent to referees from being harassed at games.
Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Rees reported the district went virtual for two days during a recent snowstorm. Rees noted virtual days may be used in the future when large storms are predicted, which could eliminate snow days. However, snow days could still be utilized when there is a last-minute emergency or unpredicted storms.
The Summer Pay Memorandum of Understanding was approved. The MOU increases the salary for elementary teachers in the program from $23/hour to $46/hour. The teacher’s union agreed to this increase. These funds are provided through a Set Aside Grant which is part of the American Rescue Plan for after school and summer programs to assist with learning loss.
The district accepted a bid from Hallstrom for $221,804 to renovate the high school wing. A bid was also approved from W.C. Eshenaur & Son for $53,704 to repair the waterlines and $14,889 to convert the remaining bathrooms to hands-free toilets and sinks. These funds are through the American Rescue Grant.
Kimberly Watson was approved for the substitute list for 2021-2022. Craig Hooftallen was also added to the substitute teacher list contingent upon completing the emergency certification classroom management course. Jody Hilarzewski was approved as substitute custodian.
Rees reported one of the hot topics during the superintendent’s meeting was the lack of personnel to fill teaching and administrative positions. A few districts have been advertising for superintendent and received no applications.
It is also difficult to find substitute teachers. It was noted there were 20,900 teachers certified in Pennsylvania in 2010; in 2021 there were 7,600.
Dr. Rees reported the prom has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 14 in the school gymnasium.
The board approved the 2022-2023 school calendar; Aug. 24 isthe first day for students. Graduation has been set for June 2, 2023.
Dr. Rees noted there has been no change to the Health and Safety Plan.