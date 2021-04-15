AUSTIN — The borough council here is accepting bids for used office furniture which is being removed from the borough office. Interested parties may contact the borough office to stop in to look at the items which are currently stored in the borough garage. The last day for sealed bids is April 30.
The borough has requested a quote from Suite-Kote for paving of the roads. Dust control measures will also be scheduled.
Council members continue to work with property owner on the water issue on the Elliott Street bridge. The borough will be installing drains once the weather clears. Maintenance personnel were also authorized to look at a drainage issue on Forster Street and make a recommendation for repair.
The council is working with PennDOT and the County Planning Commission to come up with a solution to the Elliott Street bridge repairs. The council reported there may be grant funds available to assist with the project.
Approval was granted to work through CareerLink for summer help as the SLIP Program was not renewed this year. CareerLink will pay the hourly wage of $9.50. Anyone interested in working with the borough should stop by or contact the office at 814-647-8613.
Cox, Stokes, and Lantz, PC of Wellsboro has been contracted as borough solicitor. There is no retainer fee required. Rate is $150 per hour plus costs.
Secretary Rhonda Crosby is working with the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs to see about setting up a credit card payment system for sewer and water payments. Square cost would be 2.6% plus $0.10 per transaction. No decisions have been made at this time.
Austin Borough Council has set Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16 as annual clean up days for Borough residents only. Dumpsters will be located in the Emporium Specialties Company parking lot and will be open until 6 p.m. each night. No drop offs will be permitted after 6 p.m.
There will be a $10 per vehicle drop off charge. Cash payments are to be made at the Austin Borough Office during normal business hours starting immediately. Payments at the drop off site must be check only. Checks are to be made payable to Austin Borough.
As per the Potter County Solid Waste Authority, the following items are acceptable: asphalt board, carpet, ceramic material, crating materials, electrical fixtures and wiring, empty dry paint cans, fiberglass insulation, forming and framing lumber, glass, gypsum board, laminates, mattresses and springs, metal and tin siding, old furniture, old appliances, pallets, participate board, piping and radiators, plaster, plastics, sheeting, plywood, porcelain, roof materials, sheet rock shipping skids, tar paper, terra-cotta and pipe, wood floors and miscellaneous old attic, cellar or garage junk.
The following items are unacceptable: medical waste, asbestos, asphalt, baby diapers, batteries, explosives, food waste, hazardous waste, infectious waste, lawn clippings, liquid waste in any form or amount, regular household garbage, tar, waste anti-freeze, waste motor oil, yard waste including tree limbs, and brush, car bodies, farm equipment, tires, burn barrel ash, refrigerators or freezers, tv’s and computers.
A trailer will be on-site for disposal of metal items.