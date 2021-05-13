Austin Borough residents are reminded that Clean Up Days will be held May 15-16 in the plant parking lot on Foster Street.
There will be a $10.00 per truck load fee charged. Cash payments may be made at the Borough Office. Checks only will be accepted on-site. A complete list of acceptable and non-acceptable items is posted at the Borough Office. Jim Dynda will be on-site to collect scrap metal.
Council reported that Ethan Gola is working with the Borough through the Career Link Program for Summer help. A second person will be starting once school ends.
Rhonda Crosby reported she is in the process of setting up a system for credit card payments for sewer and water fees. Council will be using Square Up, which charges a 2.6% fee to the customer on top of the payments.
Council accepted a bid, in the amount of $25, from Jim Nichols for the purchase of office chairs.
Additional office furniture will be donated to Habitat for Humanity or Goodwill.
Council approved the purchase of a new garage door for the bay at a cost of $1,635 plus lumber replacements required during installation. Municipal employees will be doing the installation.
Two quotes from SuitKote, for road work, were tabled for further review and discussion. Council members noted municipal roads are in bad shape and greatly in need of repair.
No action was taken on an Agreement with Bassett Engineering for DCED MTF Grant and Professional Engineering Services to prepare the grant application on behalf of the Borough to seek funding from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development to replace the Elliot Street bridge over Freeman Run. Further discussion will be held and this matter will be acted upon in June. July 31 is the deadline for submission of the application.
President Jesse Valenti reported he will be meeting with PennDOT next week to discuss the Elliott Street bridge project.
Austin Fire Department reported 12 fire calls and 31 ambulance calls for the month of April.
It was noted that the firehall remains closed. The fire department reported they will be filling swimming pools at a rate of $75 for Austin residents and $100 for out of town fills. Upon request, municipal employees will inspect the roadway behind the fire station to come up with a drainage solution to avoid water running in to the building.
Council Member Michael Valenti recommended the Borough look in to opening up their streets for side by sides and ATV’s. Rhonda Crosby will be contacting the Potter County ATV/UTV Club and inviting them to the next Council meeting. Council members also discussed contacting local municipalities to see how their ordinances are working.