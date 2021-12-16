Members of the Austin borough council unanimously approved the 2022 budget in the amount of $838,533.02. Council President Jesse Valenti noted there is no tax increase.
Council acknowledge receipt of $518,380 in state grant monies has been awarded for replacement of the Elliott Street bridge. Bassett Engineering will handle the bidding of the project in the near future.
Members of the water and sewer committee will meet to review policies and procedures for collections and discontinuation of water services to those residents who are in arrears. USDA mandates how these funds are to be collected and used by the borough.
A $50 Christmas bonus was approved for municipal workers.
It was reported the F-350 remains out of service for repair. Shawn Glover is looking to locate parts for the vehicle.
Maintenance reported a new sluice pipe has been installed on Goodyear Terrace and ditches have been cleaned and reshaped along School and South Ruth Street.
Valenti announced the 2022 re-organizational meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3.