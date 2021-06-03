AUSTIN — Austin VFW Post #7810 held the annual Memorial Day Services at 11 a.m. on the town square in Austin.
Pastor Todd Lamer of the Austin United Methodist Church did the introduction and prayer for the service.
Vice Commander Chris Ehrensberger, Quartermaster Kerry Ehrensberger and Chaplain John Dynda spoke on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Treasurer Nancy Glover spoke on behalf of the VFW Auxiliary.
Austin Scout Troop 524 presented the flag followed by Taps, salute to the flag and singing by the Auxiliary members. A Luncheon was provided at the VFW Post home.
According to a spokesperson, the club will be celebrating 75 years with their charter at the VFW and plan to hold a bigger and better celebration in 2022. Club members and the community would like to bring back the annual Memorial Day Parade. Future meetings will be held for those interested in being a part of the celebration.