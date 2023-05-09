Nearly 30 people filled the room for the April 18 meeting of the Austin Area board of education.
President Jerome Sasala first outlined the board’s policy in regards to public participation in meetings, which requires speakers to register with the board secretary for three minutes. The board reserved the right to terminate statement that were too long, personally directed, abusive, obscene or irrelevant.
A representative of the Potter County Chapter of Free PA spoke.
Earlier this year, the school board learned that a high school male student, who identifies as female, used the high school girl’s bathroom. Despite public objection, by law, the school district cannot prevent the student from using the girls restroom nor require any transgender student to use a private restroom.
Victor Earle, whose daughter attends the Austin School, said there is a problem with an 11th grade male student being allowed to go into the girls bathroom.
Vincent Earle, who will have daughters attending the Austin Area School next year, agreed and asked the school to designate a special bathroom for the student in question. Vincent Earle said it could cause a problem in the school. He indicated charter schooling may be an option for his daughters.
Cheryl Main, a spokesperson for the Potter County Chapter of Free PA, said she does not kids in the Austin school, but was asked to help due to her contacts with elected officials including Doug Mastriano’s legal team. She said kids will be affected. Main said the school is between a rock and a hard place.
Main said New York law requires gender neutral students to use a single bathroom; there is no similar law in Pennsylvania. Numerous school districts have adopted policies to protect students. Main reported 19 states have indicated they will not adopt laws addressing this issue; 20 states have indicated they will. The remaining states are up in the air.
She said local level limits need to be established. The battle is being fought in Washington, D.C. but the courts are divided. Main encouraged the board to ask its constituents about what’s best for their children.
President Sasala said an executive session on this matter would follow the meeting adjournment; the board will make no public statement at this time.
Sasala noted Austin was encouraged not to become a test case as it can cost the district thousands of dollars. Sasala added that he understands the community’s concerns and thanked all for attending.