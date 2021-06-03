AUSTIN — Members of the Potter County ATV/UTV Club were invited to attend the June meeting of the Austin Borough Council to discuss and answer questions regarding the passing of an ordinance to open municipal roads for ATV/UTV use.
One of Council’s biggest concerns is enforcement of such an ordinance due to the borough not having town police. The club said everyone self-enforces local ordinances. Council Member Scott Hostetlar agrees this ordinance must be enforced. President Valenti noted PA State Police are available to assist with enforcement.
Club members also noted any law enforcement officer can stop riders on any road including borough roads. If someone sees any wrong doings, riders are spoken to or parents are contacted if drivers are underage. There is state law written in to the ordinance that covers the enforcement.
Upon questioning liability concerns, the club indicated liability falls on the operator as long as there is an ordinance in place. Unregulated use in the borough is an existing concern even without an ordinance. Council member Amanda Crumrine indicated she believes an ordinance is needed to protect the council should there be any type of accident on a borough roadway.
Club members reported all ATV/UTVs must be registered, the driver must be a licensed driver and have its own insurance.
DCNR requires all ATVs/UTVs to be registered and insured to ride on trails and municipal roads. Drivers must also be 16 years of age and licensed. State law provides liability protection if a municipal ordinance has been adopted.
Free DCNR signs for roadways would be provided by DCNR and other special signs (such as speed limit signs) would be provided through the club. Valenti indicated he has reviewed one of the local ordinances and believes Austin is ready to move forward. The council will discuss if all roads will be open and only those open will be listed on the ordinance.
The council agreed to submit various ordinances to their solicitor so an ordinance pertaining to the Austin community can be written. Upon acceptance by the borough, a public meeting would be held for local input. Council hopes to have a draft ordinance available by its July meeting.
In other business, the council approved Emporium Hardwoods removing timber from the Bissett property on Barnett Lane. However, Emporium Hardwoods must meet Borough standards when removing the timber and transporting it over the Garretson Street bridge. The council will request a bridge over bridge be constructed due to weight limits on existing bridge.
If this is not feasible, council is requesting only half loads be removed. The PA Department of Transportation will be inspecting and filming the road before and after the completion of the project. Bonding requirements will be based on PA DOT assessment. Any road or property damage will be the responsibility of Emporium Hardwoods.
Council entered in to an agreement with Bassett Engineering to prepare a DCED Multimodal Transportation Fund grant application that would replace the Elliot Street bridge over Freeman Run and to serve as the Borough’s Engineer for general services. Cost to perform this work is $3,880 along with a $100 application fee.
Secretary Rhonda Crosby noted the Borough has set up credit card payments for water and sewer through Municipay. There will be no charge to the borough, however, customers will be charged a small fee to utilize the service. For more information and to obtain the credit card payment link, contact the borough office at 814-647-8613.
The Austin Volunteer Fire Company reported they are working with the PA Department of Health and the Potter County Commissioners to host a mobile vaccine clinic in the Borough within the next few weeks. Additional information will be announced as it becomes available.