AUSTIN — Britt Bassett of Bassett Engineering attended the recent Austin borough council meeting to give an update on the Elliott Street bridge project.

Bassett said that DEP permit has been received and PennDOT indicated the First Energy utility pole does not need to be moved. UGI Utilities indicated the gas line at the site will be abandoned. Stormwater and sanitary sewer lines are not a concern.

