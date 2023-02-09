AUSTIN — Britt Bassett of Bassett Engineering attended the recent Austin borough council meeting to give an update on the Elliott Street bridge project.
Bassett said that DEP permit has been received and PennDOT indicated the First Energy utility pole does not need to be moved. UGI Utilities indicated the gas line at the site will be abandoned. Stormwater and sanitary sewer lines are not a concern.
The Walden family has signed their TCE easement agreement, he added, and they are waiting to hear from the Valenti and Blanair families. Council Vice President Scott Hostetlar will reach out to the owners again.
Bassett would like all easements signed before the preliminary bid meeting. The preliminary designs will be submitted to PennDOT for review prior to the start of the bid process.
If the property don’t sign easements, Bassett said the worst case scenario is condemnation of the Elliott Street bridge. Council discussed a possible claim through eminent domain, but Bassett encouraged them to get all easements signed. Council may ask the solicitor to send letter to the property owners who have not signed.
The preliminary schedule has been set with the contractor out of the stream by Oct. 1.
Bassett said the bidding process must begin soon with advertising in local newspaper and through Penn Bid, a public online bidding service. Plans are to have bids returned mid to late March and be opened at a special council meeting. Bids will be reviewed and accepted at the April 4 regular meeting. Bassett said bids may average 20% higher due to increase of material prices.
Council approved moving forward with the permit application through the Potter County Conservation District for the Garretson Street bridge project.
Council authorized E&M Engineers to proceed with the lift station feasibility study as outlined in the quote. The estimated cost is approximately $5,500, which will be paid from sewer funds.
Council accepted an offer of $500 from Nicole Lamer for property located at 111 Scoville Street, which adjoins Lamar’s property. Lamer said she intends to remove the structure on the property.
Council agreed to support the Potter County Anglers Club which is seeking a permit from the Pa.A Fish and Boat Commission to post the Freeman Run for the 2023 Fishing Derby from April 7-21, restricting the area for use by junior unlicensed anglers only, according to a letter from club member Jared Manning.
If approved, the club will work with the Pa. Fish and Boat Commission and a water conservation officer to place posters on the high water mark on both sides of the stream from the northernmost corner of the school’s parcel downstream to approximately the Babe Ruth right field fence corner.
Council voted not to renew a contract with Zitomedia, which was a 15-year commitment that restrict other cable companies in the borough.