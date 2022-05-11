AUSTIN -The borough here continues to pursue an agreement with Sweden Township for law enforcement services.
At the monthly council meeting, President Jesse Valenti reported the borough solicitor reviewed a sample ordinance which, if accepted, would need to be advertised for 30 days by both the borough and Sweden Township.
Council agreed to work with Sweden Township to draft an agreement for law enforcement services. The borough will iron out the details and the next steps at the June meeting.
Chief Bryan Phelps said in April that the primary focus will be to enforce local ordinances, but he has the ability to act on law enforcement issues. Phelps said, “It’s all about compliance to the borough’s ordinances.”
Council member Craig Hooftallen said residents are asking why the borough wants to bring in this service. Hooftallen said the borough wants to hire someone for code enforcement, the borough’s priority. Hooftallen, who was not present at the April meeting, asked several questions regarding the proposal.
In response to a question about the amount of services provided, Valenti said it would be for a minimum of 10 hours per week. There will not be a weekly schedule
Hooftallen said he believes the law enforcement officials would report to Mayor Kate Crosby, who is opposed to the proposal. Council does not know who would oversee the law enforcement officials, Valenti said.
Hooftallen said the public knows that the borough needs to improve code enforcement, but the public’s perception is that the contract is for law enforcement. Council should not expect the contracted officials to overlook any police issues. Valenti concurred.
Hooftallen encouraged the public to attend council meetings to follow the discussion. Council is here to represent and take care of its community.
Valenti said that police will be able to assist borough employees when shutting off services to a home.
“You can’t put a price tag on the improvements this town deserves,” Valenti said. “There are other areas where law enforcement could be beneficial to the borough.”
Mayor Kate Crosby passed on several questions on behalf of a borough resident. Council said that public complaints and concerns need to be made in person or by completing an official complaint forms which is available at the borough office.
Crosby and council member Andy Dynda said they believe there are other ways to address these issues. Hostetlar noted council has tried other avenues which were not successful. Crosby said she believes it would be a total waste of money and offered to serve as code enforcement officer; no action was taken by council.
After a heated discussion, council agreed to draft a contract between the borough and the township for law enforcement services. Hooftallen and Dynda voted against the motion.