Members of the Austin borough council have concerns about the cost to replace the bridge on Elliott Street and are looking at ways to enhance police coverage in the borough.
At the April meeting, Britt Bassett, of Bassett Engineering, clarified costs concerns raised by Council President Jesse Valenti about engineering services for the Elliott Street bridge replacement. Council had previously voted to move forward but the contract remained unsigned delaying the surveyors.
Council asked if the project scope could be changed, such as the size of the new bridge, to cut down on the project cost. Bassett said the new bridge must be at least the same size as existing structure. The estimate is in line with similar projects bid out in the past year.
The borough has received $518,380 in grant funds for the project, which is expected to cover 93% of the project costs. The borough, with Bassett Engineering, will seek additional funds from local sources to off-set the total project cost.
Valenti noted the proposed bridge will be two lanes with a pedestrian walkway. Upon clarification, Council voted to sign the contract for $94,080 for engineering work. Any additional expenses must be pre-approved by the borough.
Bassett said the bridge project remains on schedule. Once the preliminary design is completed, it will be presented to council for approval. The time line projects the project being put to bid in November/December and construction next year.
Police services
Sweden Township Police Chief Bryan Phelps attended to discuss what services he could provide and ordinance enforcement. Phelps noted ordinances would be a main priority if council chooses to hire his police services. He said that his police staff will not overlook police matters while on duty.
Sweden Township Police currently serve Roulette Township, Ulysses Borough and Sweden Township. Current rates are $32/hours, however, that could increase to $35/hour by township supervisors due to high fuel rates and inflation.
Council would request the amount of hours, which would be approved by Sweden Township officials. These services would include police services, a monthly report, attendance at all court-related hearings and assisting with shut offs of water/sewer services.
By contracting for police coverage, Austin Borough would reduce expenses for insurance and vehicles. Phelps noted the PA State Police would be available to cover the community when Sweden Township officers are not on duty.
All collections from ordinance enforcement would go to the borough. Sweden Township Supervisor Kevin Saulter was also present. Valenti requested Sweden Township officials determine how many hours could be provided to the borough and the length of the proposed contract. If approved, council would have to adopt an ordinance. Valenti hopes to see council take action on this matter in May.
In other business, council:
- Heard the Austin Volunteer Fire Company will hold the Annual 300 Club in-person on May 14.
- Was invited to attend the fire company’s annual meeting on June 1. Topics of the meeting will be the proposed five-year contracts for fire and EMS services, the company’s accomplishments and future goals.
- Heard concerns from borough resident Herbert Watson about the road maintenance of Foster Street and other streets. Watson said road conditions damaged his vehicle and caused a delay to accessing medical attention. Council plans to further discuss the road conditions, but no monies are available to repair personal vehicles.
- Learned Mayor Kate Crosby is working with local groups and has met with the Scouts who will plant flowers around the town square as part of a badge requirement. The Scouts are accepting donations towards this project.
- Heard from Jodi Guisto of the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College about services provided to the area and an open house scheduled for April 19. Anyone interested should call 814-230-9010