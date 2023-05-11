At the Austin borough council meeting, the Austin Volunteer Fire Company reported 23 fire calls for April with one of those calls in the borough. There were 20 emergency medical calls with two in the borough.

The council approved a $150 donation to the Austin Volunteer Fire Company for the on-going fire and EMS safety project. AVFD is working to provide automated external defibrillators in all the Austin area churches and the Austin baseball fields.

