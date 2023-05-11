At the Austin borough council meeting, the Austin Volunteer Fire Company reported 23 fire calls for April with one of those calls in the borough. There were 20 emergency medical calls with two in the borough.
The council approved a $150 donation to the Austin Volunteer Fire Company for the on-going fire and EMS safety project. AVFD is working to provide automated external defibrillators in all the Austin area churches and the Austin baseball fields.
Council members were encouraged to attend the May 18 meeting sponsored by the Potter County Planning, GIS and Conservation District for the purpose of discussing sewer and water programs.
Mayor James Setzer received an invitation to attend Senior Day on Aug. 2 at the Potter County Fairgrounds. This event is sponsored by Potter County Human Services.
Upon further discussion, Council approved a contract with Zito Media pending receipt of final documentation. Council clarified this does not prevent other competitors coming into the borough.
Council reported there have been no updates on the local share account grant or the waste water generator. Maintenance reported they are still waiting for a quote from Keystone for the replacement computer at the water plant and a quote from Xylem for a small back up pump at the water plant.
Water & Sewer Operator Kurt Logue said Suit-Kote is tentatively scheduled for the last week of May. Council approved the purchase of new front tires for the CASE backhoe.
Council approved the purchase of a safety vest for Acting Code Enforcement Officer James Setzer. Anyone wishing to report an ordinance violation should fill out a complaint for in the borough office. Residents are reminded to keep their grass trimmed and also to not blow grass clippings into the roadways.