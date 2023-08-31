AUSTIN — Crowds of concert goers flooded in to the heart of God’s Country with their camping gear from Aug. 24-26 for the 21st Austin Dam Show, Rock of Ages.
The event, which is always held the weekend before Labor Day, has had a loyal following of fans who come every year for the music and good times.
The park was filled with visitors having a good a time and dancing to the music, but this year’s event was marked by the death of Shae Ebner of Rochester, N.Y., the substitute drummer for the Talking Heads cover band High Pines.
Ebner’s body was found in the water on Saturday morning, and state police spent the day investigating his death.
“Everyone cooperated with the authorities, they were notified immediately after finding Shae,” said Richard Hadfield, the show orghanizer. “The mayor of Austin attends the event every year and handles any situations appropriately. Outside of that event, there were no other issues and increased measures will be taken if there are future events.
The Austin Dam Show benefits the Austin Dam Memorial Center and is sponsored in part by Visit Potter-Tioga.
“I was the president of the Potter County Visitors Association when the guy who used to organize the show moved away, so I ended up taking over his role,” Hadfield said. “The good definitely outweighs the not so good parts. Seeing the faces of the people who come every year thanking me for putting everything together makes it worth it. My favorite parts are getting to work with the bands and seeing the people who come for the first time without knowing what to expect become repeat visitors.”
According to Hadfield, the event consistently brings between 400 and 500 visitors, with the exception of 2020.
“We had to limit the event to 200 tickets in 2020 because of the pandemic,” he explained. “I also had to keep a list of where everyone was from for contact tracing purposes, which was a lot of work.”
The bands come from all over to play at the event, but some of them are local to the area. Jonathan Meade is from Port Allegheny, and Marshmellow Overcoat comes from Bradford.
The Austin Dam Show is a rock show, but Hadfield explained that he has very eclectic tastes in music which was reflected in this year’s performances the best.
“Yinz n’ Roses really hammed it up for the crowd, which was great, and The Four Horsemen were crazy when they were covering Metallica,” said Hadfield.
The wide range of performers at this years show ran the gamut from punk bands, like Ear Bleeding Country covering Bad Religion, to classic rock bands, like Two Dollar Horse covering Queens of the Stone Age. They even had Proper Shapes covering Elton John and Braden McDannell performing a variety of 70’s folk classics.
“The people who come here really help to make the show unique,” said Hadfield. “Just look at the crowd, they’re great. People come from all over, some of them just see that something is going on and stop by to check it out,” said Hadfield. “It brings a lot of attention to the Dam. Give it a shot and come be a member of the Dam Fam.”