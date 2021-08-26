Heavy rain caused havoc for Austin Fire & EMS last Wednesday, Aug. 18 into Thursday, Aug. 19.
Crews responded to trees down on power lines in Austin Borough and water over the roadway in Costello and on East Fork Road in Wharton Township, reporting more than a foot of water over the roadway in areas.
PennDOT was requested to the scene and West Penn Power Company reported as trees were on wires causing lines to arc.
Last Tuesday, Aug. 17 also saw its share of emergencies including numerous trees down, a possible structure fire, medical emergencies and flooding.
First, Station 44 was dispatched for a logging accident/land rescue in Keating Township. Personnel and equipment were off-loaded and traveled a dirt logging trail for approximately 3.25 miles to reach the injured individual on the hillside.
Multiple trips were made to the staging areas with personnel and equipment who then responded to the scene for the rescue. Patient care was performed on-scene and the individual was extricated and transported to UPMC Cole.
Upon returning to the station, crews came upon a tree blocking the roadway on Route 872 in Keating Township. Station 44 crews opened one lane of traffic and provided traffic control until PennDOT responded.
A third call that day brought crews to the borough for a medical emergency. The patient was transported to UPMC Cole.