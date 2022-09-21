AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park has always been near and dear to Austin resident Alyson Rotello. This year, she was able to write and secure a $2,000 grant for the park to improve its amphitheater.
Alyson, who graduated from Austin High School in 2017 and completed her bachelor’s degree in biology at St. Francis University in Loretto, is currently working on her master’s degree at Slippery Rock University. As part of her studies in environmental education, Rotello had to take a course in grant writing.
As part of the course requirements, students had to find a project, write a grant application and submit it. Rotello took the course in the fall 2021 semester.
Having been a volunteer at Sinnemahoning and completing two undergraduate internships there, it was natural to look for inspiration there once again.
“The current location is older and in need of updates,” Rotello said. “From interning and volunteering there, I had helped the educator with a lot with programs and seeing her frustrations trying to do programs. I knew I wanted to do something for the park because I loved it there.”
During her research, Rotello worked with park personnel including former Park Manager Chris McKenrick, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forest Foundation to define the project: replacing the audio visual and electrical system at the amphitheater. She found a grant program through National Fuels and contacted its director of corporate communications. She then wrote the grant and submitted it.
The course ended in December 2021; Rotello got an A, but she didn’t know whether the grant would be awarded. Then, in early spring, she got the call. The project had been funded for $10,000 from National Fuel, which recently capped a well at Sinnemahoning State Park.
“I was really grateful I was able to do that for them,” she said. “No matter what the results were, I knew the information could be used again to possibly fund it in the future.”
Sinnemahoning hosted representatives from National Fuel and park staff at a Sept. 14 reception to recognize Rotello’s success. Her project to upgrade the amphitheater audio visual, electric and screen jump started a plan to rebuild and relocate the campground amphitheater, said Park Manager Justin Waid.
The current amphitheater is located in the center of the campground, and can be disruptive to those not attending the program at night. This fall, it will be moved to a site near the overflow parking area on the outskirts of the campground. It is still only a short walk for campers but is more accessible to visitors. The wooded area will reduce the noise traveling to campsites.
“We really, really hope to be using the new amphitheater by next summer,” Waid said.
The park has received all approvals, permits and cleared the area.
Construction will be minimal including a new walkway, benches and platform. The audio visual system will be solar powered, Waid said.
“An amphitheater doesn’t take much electricity,” he said. “It needs some lighting, enough to power the AV and sound system, especially since programs are only an hour to an hour and half long.”
Rotello is completing her master’s coursework this fall and spring. In summer, she hopes to find an internship at North Carolina and eventually pursue a career in environmental education there.
“At first, I was, ‘Man, why do we have to take this?’ I see why now.” Rotello said. “The skills I learned during the course are things I need to know about.”