AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park has always been near and dear to Austin resident Alyson Rotello. This year, she was able to write and secure a $2,000 grant for the park to improve its amphitheater.

Alyson, who graduated from Austin High School in 2017 and completed her bachelor’s degree in biology at St. Francis University in Loretto, is currently working on her master’s degree at Slippery Rock University. As part of her studies in environmental education, Rotello had to take a course in grant writing.

