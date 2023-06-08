Austin Area School Class of 2023 graduated on Friday, June 2nd in the school gymnasium.
Pastor Todd Lamer gave the invocation for the 124th commendement, followed by graduation addresses by Hunter Bundy, salutatorian, and Jacob Hooftallen, valedictorian. Hunter’s speech was “Oh Happy Days at Austin High” followed by Jacob’s speech “A New Beginning.”
Potter County Commissioner Paul Heimel was the guest speaker and his speech was titled “Here Comes The Flood.” Principal Teri Everett presented the awards with Superintendent Kimberly Rees giving the class remarks and presentation the Class of 2023.
Presentation of diplomas was given by board of education President Jerome Sasala. Other presenters included Colleen Frank, award; Joe Pennypacker, award; Britta Hooftallen, diploma; Jim Valenti, diploma, and Megan Nicka, diploma. Class President Keaton Shupe gave the farewell remarks and presented the slideshow.
Music was provided by Tim Walck.
Class colors were gold and white. The class flower was the white rose. Their favorite song is “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson. Jonathan Foster and Ella Brewer served as flower boy and flower girl. The class motto is “It’s not the end, it’s our beginning.”
The following awards were presented:
Austin VFW Post 7810 — 1st Place Scholastic, Jacob Hooftallen; 2nd Place Scholastic, Hunter Bundy; Boy Athlete, Jacob Hooftallen
VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 7810 — 1st Place English, Jacob Hooftallen; Girl Athlete, Khloe Nicka; Honor to those serving in the armed forces, Hunter Bundy, U.S. Army
Emporium Specialties Company — 1st Place Computer Science, Charles Clancy
PTO Award in memory of Mr. Hunt — 1st Place Social Studies, Hunter Bundy
Austin Volunteer Fire Company — Outstanding Artistic Ability, Rebecca Zeaman; Outstanding Writing Ability, Hunter Bundy
Get Together Club — 1st Place Math & Science, Jacob Hooftallen
Science Department, Mrs. Brewer — 1st Place Math & Science, Hunter Bundy
Larry Leightley Memorial Award — Most Improved Senior Student, Cara Geelen
In Memory of Douglas Perry given by his parents Mrs. Gail Knauer and Mr. Paul Perry, Top Graduate in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Match) — Jacob Hooftallen
In memory of Jason Glover Given by Rick, Sherri & Cerissa Glover, Top Senior Student who is mechanically gifted — Will Ice
Perry’s Sport Shop Vocational Student — 1st Place Scholastic, Khloe Nicka
PTO Award-Community & School Service Award — Keaton Shupe
Austin Area Education Association Award (Most conscientious attitude toward Austin High School) — Hunter Bundy
East Fork Sportsmen’s Club Award Environmental and Conservation Education Awards — Jacob Hooftallen & Rachel Zeaman
Austin Pride Committee to a senior student who demonstrates qualities of leadership which would be an asset to organizations — Keaton Shupe
Marie Brisbois Nuschke Essay Award Given to the writer of the most outstanding essay on a selected topic, “The Early Local History of Potter County and Its People” — Jacob Hooftallen
Austin Costello Sportsmen Club ($500) to student who wrote essay on one of three given topics — Sari Setzer
Brock Lamont Hooftallen Memorial Scholarship ($500) for an essay “Dare You to Make A Difference” – Jacob Hooftallen with honorable mentions to Keaton Shupe and Rachel Zeaman
Charles McCloskey Scholarship ($820 each) — Jacob Hooftallen, Keaton Shupe, Rachel Zeaman, Rebecca Zeaman, Cara Geelen
Father Weibel Memorial Scholarship ($500) — Sari Setzer
Gerald F. Duffee Sr. Scholarship — Cara Geelen
Dow Family Memorial Scholarship ($500) to a senior student who displays a love of learning and reading, outstanding work ethic, participation in extracurricular activities and shows good citizenship to the Austin Community — Rebecca Zeaman, Jacob Hooftallen
Taylor Lewis Memorial Award ($500) to students who have completed or will be pursuing a vocational program — Khloe Nicka, William Ice
Austin Foundation Scholarship ($3,500) — Jacob Hooftallen
The following announcements were made regarding seniors who have received scholarships from their respective colleges:
Jacob Hooftallen — Excelsior Scholarship from Elizabethtown College, $23,500/year
Keaton Shupe — University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Panther Scholarship, $8,000/year
Rachel Zeaman — Mary Schmidt Scholarship and the Visual & Performing Arts Scholarship from Seton Hill University, $23,000/year
The following students received certificates and awards from the Seneca Highlands Career & Technical Center:
Blake Burrows — NOCTI exam, OSHA certification
Charles Clancy — Dawson Mesler Scholarship, NOCTI exam, Network and PC Professional certification.
Cara Geelen — NOCTI exam, Child Development Associate Certification
William Ice — NOCTI exam, Welding certification, top student and most improved student in the CTC Welding program
Khloe Nicka — NOCTI exam, Certified Nursing Assistant license,Port Allegany Women’s Club Award
Shawn Tucker — NOCTI exam for certification in Culinary Arts