Upon receiving news from PennDOT that the local share of $104,624 will be covered for the bridge project, the Austin borough council voted unanimously to move forward with the agreements between the borough and Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. and Bassett Engineering for the replacement of the Elliott Street bridge.
In November 2021, the borough was awarded a $518,400 allotment from the Multimodal Transportation Fund to replace the deteriorated Elliott Street bridge, which connects Route 872 with Turner Street. The new bridge will be wider and accommodate two-way traffic.
Although nothing is final until Hawbaker signs the agreement, work is expected to begin February 2024 with completion in September 2024. The next bridge inspection is scheduled for September and the engineer may request additional work to keep the bridge open until the project starts or may close the bridge until the replacement is complete.
Council is still waiting on agreements with adjoining property owners.
Council members noted that action needs to be taken on the Garrettson Street bridge. Otto Deutschlander will be contacted to see when work will be started.
Officials contacted District Maintenance Manager Scott Majot of PennDOT District 2-6 regarding the Main Street bridge, which is a hazard due to structural issues and heavy debris beneath it. President Jesse Valenti wants to review a copy of the bridge inspection.
Water plant concerns
Borough maintenance reported two rebuilt pumps have stopped working at the water plant. A third pump also stopped working after two power outages. Water Operator Kurt Logue is working to get the pumps replaced through warranty. Vice President Scott Hostetlar why the borough is losing their pumps. The new pump was one month old.
Logue noted catastrophic failures happen. and expressed concerns about what could happen if the rental pump stops working as there are no other rental pumps available. The cost of a new pump is over $23,000 with delivery up to six months. The loss of the pump would take the entire water system down. The council unanimously approved the purchase of a new pump pending the outcome of the investigation of the other pumps.
Logue has also voiced concerns for the past several months regarding the Scada System which is out of date and no longer compatible with any other equipment. The Scada is a system of software and hardware elements — the brains of the water system — which allows Logue to collect, analyze and visualize data.
Should the Scada system malfunction, the municipal water system could go down. A new system is priced at $23,520. Council has applied for a grant to replace the Scada system.Council has submitted a application with the Community Development Block Grant program, asking for roughly $100,000 to assist with the purchase of a Scada system, generator, tanks for the water and sewer plants. Council will be working with the County on this matter.Other business