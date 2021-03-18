Austin Fire cancels Annual 300 Club
It is with deep regret that the Austin Volunteer Fire Company has announced the cancelation of the Annual 300 Club scheduled for Saturday, May 8 due to the pandemic. AVFD will hold a “Live Drawing” on Saturday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. The link for the live drawing will be posted as the date nears.
Easter Egg hunt planned
Local Veterans and Auxiliary will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 27 from 1-3 p.m. at the VFW Post 7810 located at 293 Costello Avenue, Austin. Participants should bring a basket to collect eggs. Candy, hot dogs, chips, juice and water will be provided. This event is open to ages 12 and under.
Baseball/softball sign ups
Austin Baseball Association, under new management, has announced registration days will be held on Sunday, March 21 from 12:30-2 p.m. and Wednesday, March 24 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the concession stand.
Registration forms will be available at the school prior to registration and on registration days. Forms may be completed ahead and dropped off during registration.
Registration is for Youth Instructional League (ages 5 and older), Inner-City, Little League Girls Softball, Little League Baseball and Senior Little League (Babe Ruth).
Cost to participate is $25 per player and is due upon registration. This fee pays for the child’s accident insurance and uniform shirt, hat and socks which can be kept by the player at the end of the season.