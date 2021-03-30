Ham & leek dinner Saturday
The Austin VFW Post 7810 will hold a ham and leek dinner 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3 at the post home until all is gone. Dinner includes potatoes, leek soup, leek dips and dinner roll. Cost is $8 per person. There will be ham raffles, 50/50 raffle and a chance auction. You do not have to be present to win.
Annual Fishing Derby set
Potter County Anglers Association will sponsor the annual Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday, April 10 at the Hemlock Campgrounds located on Route 872 south of Austin. Registration starts at 11 a.m. with fishing from noon to 3 p.m. Children ages 16 and younger may participate as long as they can hold their own fishing rod. The area will remain closed until noon on April 11. There will be prizes in various age groups. All prizes have been donated by local businesses.