The Austin Area School has a few new faces in 2020 and 2021.
Teri Everett has been appointed as the new principal. Everett has been teacher for more 28 years. She is a graduate from Duquesne University with a master’s in education. She has taught in a variety of school settings from urban to reservation. Everett loves the quaint community of Austin and is proud to serve as principal.
Tre Garzel is in his first full year teaching high school math. Garzel graduated from Central Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science. He worked last year as a long-term substitute in Austin and found himself in love with teaching. Garzel said Austin is a special place that has helped him find what he loves to do and is excited for the future.
Andrea Youngfleish is in her second year teaching English language arts and social studies to grades 3 and 4. She is a graduate of Mansfield University with a bachelor’s degree in English. She also earned her master’s in preK through 4 at Drexel University. Youngfleish is proud to be a teacher in Austin and to have her children as Austin students.
Todd Wetzel has been hired as the English language arts teacher for grades 5 and 6. He is a graduate of Coudersport High School and attended Clarion University. Wetzel said he appreciates the closeness of the community. The staff and families have been very welcoming and he looks forward to getting to know more of the community.
Carrie Burgett, a former graduate of the Austin Area School, recently took on the position of school counselor. Burgett is a graduate of St Bonaventure University with a school counseling degree. She previously served as a counselor in the mental health field and is looking forward to helping Austin students strive toward their academic career and personal/social goals.
Chad Rugh of Coudersport is the high school social studies teacher. He originally started in Austin as a special education teacher a few years ago and fell in love with the place. His son, Henry, is a third grader at Austin and both are grateful to be part of this school and community.