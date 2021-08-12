AUSTIN — The borough council here reported receipt of its first payment of $27,789.68 in the American Rescue Plan. A second payment is forthcoming. Council has not yet determined how to use these funds.
Council learned about upcoming changes to the Open Meeting Law and Sunshine Act as signed earlier this year. The law requires state government agencies, local municipalities and school districts to post an agenda at least 24 hours before the start of a public meeting.
The legislation prohibits agency action on business not included in the agenda notice unless it meets specific criteria, including emergency business. Borough officials will look further in to this legislation as to where the agenda must be posted as the borough does not have a website.
Bassett Engineering submitted a grant for the Elliott Street Bridge project, which includes a two-lane bridge with a walking bridge and hand rails. If received, the grant will cover the entire estimated project cost of $555,400.
Council tabled the proposed snowmobile, ATV/UTV ordinance until further clarification is received regarding golf carts. Bill Solomon and Michael Valenti objected to the vote.
The borough’s current vehicle used for snow plowing has not been repaired. Council may look into purchasing a new rear-end for the vehicle or contract out for snow removal, which would require seeking bids.
Council member Scott Hostetlar filed for the Community Development Block Grant through the county commissioners.
An executive session was held to discuss maintenance personnel. Upon returning, council voted to give Kurt Logue, the water and sewer plant operator, an 85 cent per hour raise bringing him to $15 per hour, and to give Norman Stuckey, maintenance laborer, a $1.36 per hour raise bringing him to $12 per hour.
Council voted to pay up to $7,000 to Keystone Engineering Group for engineering services of the water SCADA system which controls and monitors the operation of the filter plant, wells and springs.
Following an inspection of the sewer plant by the Department of Environmental Protection, no fines were levied but DEP mandated immediate repairs including installing a third pump and blower at a cost of $4,238.95.
Council approved this expense but DEP will not lift the violations until all repairs have been made. A copy of the sewer plant inspection was not available to the public upon request. DEP also addressed concerns with the recycling center being located at the sewer plant; no action was taken on this matter.
Mayor James Setzer requested large trees on Foster and Summit streets be trimmed for safety. Municipal employees will discuss this with the property owners.