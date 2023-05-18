In April, the Austin school board approved the first and second readings of several policies, ranging from threat assessment and food service to attendance. Many changes are mandated by the passage of Act 55.
Adoption of the emergency preparedness policy will requiore mandated trainings for school staff.
The board approved Mr. Rugh taking students in grades 8 and 9 to Gettysburg in May. The trip will also include a tour of the Capitol. The cost of the trip, $2,662, was covered through fundraising.
Business Manager Pam Terrette reported updates are being made to the school website to comply with the ADA and should be completed by July 1.
The District has entered into an emergency transportation contract with STA of Emporium to provide transportation to a student in the Life Skills Class in Coudersport at a cost is $100 per day.
The board accepted the sole proposal from the Nutrition Group as the food service management company.
The board approved the Flexible Instruction Day application for the 2023-2024 school year. The FID plan will allow up to five virtual days per year.
The Seneca Highlands IU9 general operating budget, totaling $1,110,349, for 2023-2024 was approved with Austin’s share at $14,279, a $570 decrease.
Principal Teri Everett reported staff and students have been busy over the last month with various activities in and out of the classroom. Art instructor Mrs Brown held an art educator day on March 22. Teachers from Austin, Northern Potter, Galeton, Johnsonburg and Bradford attended.
Local high school students were selected to the St. Bonaventure Quick Arts Center for the Arts juried art competition. Katie Rees’ weaving from advanced art was selected and Rachel Zeaman’s final clay vessel was chosen.
Superintendent Kimberly Rees announced Carrie Rowe, advisor to the Deputy Secretary, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education at Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, will visit the school district in May. PDE Deputy Secretary Jeff Fuller will attend the superintendent’s meeting in May.