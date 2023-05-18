The Austin Area School board of directors approved the proposed 2023-2024 final budget, in the amount of $4,607,066, keeping real estate taxes level at 48.8 mills, no increase in earned income tax at $5 per person or the real estate transfer tax of 0.5%.
Business Manager Pam Terrette said the proposed budget is available on the school webpage or a paper copy may be obtained in the front office.
The board approved the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center 2023-2024 budget, with Austin’s share being $87,629 for 10 students.
The IU9 Special Education Agreement with Seneca Highlands IU9 was approved for the 2023-2024 school year at approximately $458,645, payable in four installments.
The board approved the contract for IU9 Voice Consortium for five years at a monthly cost of $265.40 starting July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2028; saving the district $181 per month. Services will remain with Zitomedia.
The services between the Seneca Highlands IU9 and Austin Area School District were approved for an annual cost of $47,000. The district will recognize a $10,000 credit the first year to the dissolving of Schwann service.
The board approved the following individuals for extra-curricular positions for the 2023-2024 school year: Angela Brewer, athletic director; Pam Terrette, varsity volleyball; Crystal Fowler, JV volleyball; Angela Brewer, student council; Bethany Brown, National Art Honor Society; Chad Rugh, National Honor Society; Tim Wack, yearbook; Carla VanWhy, senior class advisor; Amanda Moate, sophomore class advisor; Jim Kinney, junior class advisor; and Jessica Clinger, freshman class advisor.
Angela Brewer, Scott Brewer, Deb Rees, Jessica Clinger, Katie Sasala, Mason Valenti, Garrett Rees and Kim Rees were approved for scorekeepers, clock and game managers.
Graduation
Kimberly Rees, superintendent, announced there are 13 seniors who have met the criteria to graduate on June 2 at 7 p.m.
Rees noted there will be two students from Cameron and McKean counties walking on stage for graduation. Baccalaureate services will be held on Wednesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. and Preschool Graduation will be held on Thursday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Pastor Todd Lamer will conduct baccalaureate services. All events will take place in the school gymnasium.
Rees announced a survey was conducted for approximately 100 families in the Austin School District regarding the summer lunch program. Only 20 families participated with results showing not enough kids are interested to justify running the program this year.
The district will send information out to families advising them of this decision and what food service programs will be available to assist those in need.