The Austin Area School board of directors approved the proposed 2023-2024 final budget, in the amount of $4,607,066, keeping real estate taxes level at 48.8 mills, no increase in earned income tax at $5 per person or the real estate transfer tax of 0.5%.

Business Manager Pam Terrette said the proposed budget is available on the school webpage or a paper copy may be obtained in the front office.

