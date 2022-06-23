The Austin Area School Board of Education unanimously passed its 2022-2023 budget totaling $4,652,197, presenting 48.8 mills in real estate taxes, no increase in Act 511 taxes including an earned income tax .5%, per capita $5 per person and real estate transfer tax .5%.
Business manager Pam Terrette noted the state budget remains unapproved at this time so the board does not know what their allocations will be.
The board approved reserving up to $300,000 of the general funds unassigned fund balance as unassigned reserve for future debt payments.
Superintendent Kimberly Rees noted there were no changes to the Health and Safety Plan throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
The State may require the district to continue with the plan until 2024 when all funds have been expended.
Rees and Principal Teri Everett noted this year has been difficult for students, staff and teachers. Although previous years were difficult with on again/off again virtual learning, students had no time to recover and were working from the beginning of the school year.
Rees said she was glad the kids got some normalcy back at the end of this school year with a senior class trip, prom, senior banquet and field trips.
Rees said negotiations will begin in January 2023 for her superintendent’s contract which is set to expire in June 2023. Terrette noted her three-year contract has already expired and a new contract will need to be re-negotiated.
Athletic Director Angela Brewer reported sports physicals were completed before the end of school.
Brewer said the league is in desperate need of basketball referees to fill the schedules.
Without commitment from additional referees, districts may not be able to complete their basketball seasons
There will be no school board meeting in July.
Summer Lunch Program
The Summer Lunch Program is in full swing at the Austin Area School. Hot lunches are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Each day, students also receive breakfast for the next day and on Thursday they receive two breakfasts for the weekend plus lunch.
The Summer Lunch Program is open to anyone ages 18 and under and is free.
The district reported low participation and without more participation over the next two weeks of June, the program may be canceled.