The Austin Area School District board of directors approved Principal Teri Everett’s salary of as $74,000 for the 2021-2022 school year.
Everett will receive an annual 2.5% increase through the end of the contract, June 30, 2024, for 220 working days.
Also at its recent meeting, the board:
- Accepted a letter of resignation from Jeannie Stuckey as part-time classroom aide.
- Appointed Logan Gorg for the JV girls’ basketball coach position for the 2021-2022 basketball season.
- Voted to use 4 Boys Construction for snow removal at a rate of $100 per plow and $75 for salting.
- Approved moving Karrie Page from 5.5 hours to 7.5 hours as Title 1 classroom aide.
- Approved Alyssa Creech, Mason Valenti and Trent Fowler as PDE college and university teacher prep substitutes. Each is permitted to sub up to 20 days.
- Approved participating in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library at a cost of up to $2,000, dependent upon student participation. Through the program, children ages 0-5 receive a book each month. Superintendent Kim Rees noted the Potter County Education Council has been given a $13,000 donation to get this project started in the county schools.
- Announced board members Julie Jeffers, Michele Valenti and Ralph Young received the Honor Roll School Board Service Recognition Award for their service to the board for 12 or more years.
- Heard from Rees that there are no updates to the Health & Safety Plan at this time. After a rough period of positive cases and isolation, Rees reported numbers are better this week. Effective Jan. 22, 2022. Governor Wolf will lift the mask mandate and leave it up to the schools to decide if they wish to continue with the mandate. Rees did note the masks have helped.
- Heard from Business Manager Pam Terrette that there are some domestic water lines leaking in the high school wing. McClure has patched some piping and will submit a quote to replace these lines. Terrette also reported the cafeteria had a profit of $35,000 for last year.