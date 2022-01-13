The Austin Area School District board of directors held a reorganizational meeting earlier this month.
Newest member Joshua Roeske was sworn in to a four-year term, representing Region III Portage/Wharton. Vincent Earle was sworn in to a two-year term, representing Keating/Sylvania. Michelle Valenti and Chelsey were re-elected to four-year terms serving Region I Austin Borough and Julie Jeffers was re-elected to a fou- year term serving Region II Keating/Sylvania.
Britta Hooftallen, who did not seek re-election, was appointed to fill the vacant two-year seat in Portage/Wharton Township
Jerome Sasala and Sarah Stafford were selected as president and vice president, respectively.
Meeting dates were set for the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the school library. Committee meetings will be scheduled as needed.
The following committees were established by the board:
- Education Program — Sarah Stafford assisted by Britta Hooftallen
- Policy — Sarah Stafford; assisted by Josh Roeski and Michelle Valenti
- Budget & Finance — Britta Hooftallen; assisted by Ralph Young
- Personnel — Julie Jeffers; assisted by Michelle Valenti
- Building & Cafeteria — Julie Jeffers assisted by Michelle Valenti
- Transportation — Michelle Valenti assisted by Julie Jeffers
- Athletic — Michelle Valenti assisted by Vince Earle
- Intermediate Unit 9, Legislative Chairperson and CTC Representative — Jerome Sasala
- PSBA Regional Representative — Jerome Sasala assisted by Britta Hooftallen
In other business:
- Athletic Director Angela Brewer reported there are eight girls playing basketball and they will only have a varsity team. There are 15 boys playing basketball and there will be both JV and varsity teams.
- Business Manager Pam Terrette reported the audit is complete and BWB will be setting up a time to review the audit via Zoom. The AFR has been submitted to PDE and Austin finished the year with a surplus of $117,000 which brings the total fund balance to $1.1 million.
- Austin finished the year with a surplus of $35,000 in the cafeteria, for a total of $76,000. In July, $28,000 was spent for the new serving line. The surplus monies must be spent in the cafeteria.
- The board approved a resolution indicating it will not increase taxes in the 2022-23 budget above the Act 1 index of 4.3% set by the Department of Education.
- The board approved Test to Stay. If the departments of education and health approve, it will allow close contacts to remain eligible for in-person instruction and participation in district extracurricular activities with guidelines on rapid antigen testing. This is at no cost to families or the district.
- Dr. Kimberly Rees reported there are no new changes to the Health and Safety plan. The Test to Stay Rapid Antigen Testing Program will be added if it is approved by PDE and the Department of Health.