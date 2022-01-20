The Austin Area School District board of directors accepted, with regret, the resignation of Chelsey Dynda for Regional I of the Austin Borough and agreed to advertise the vacant seat. Letters of interest will be accepted in the school office prior to the February meeting.
Superintendent Kimberly Rees noted that January is School Board Directors Recognition Month. Rees thanked the board members for their service and presented each member with a certificate of appreciation.
Business Manager Pam Terrette reported budget spreadsheets are being prepared. E-rate bid evaluations have been completed with the districts’ first projected estimated at $20,000. The federal government will reimburse 85% of the funds. The board approved the E-rate category 2 project by Dauphin Datacom and Connectivity Communications at a total cost of $20,117 for the summer of 2022. AHS personnel will be installing all equipment.
Dr. Rees reviewed updates to the Health and Safety Plan. New protocols were reviewed and are available for review on the district’s website. Rees noted it’s important to get and keep kids back to school if they have been sick or exposed. The exclusion protocols began Jan. 10.
Students will be excluded from school for a period of five days from the start of symptoms. Students may return to school on day six if they are ever free for a period of 24 hours with no medicine. Upon their return to school, masks are recommended through day 10.
Administration has started the comprehensive planning process which must be complete by August. This plan sets the schools’ direction for the next three years. Austin School District will continue to contact trace and make parents and families aware if their children are identified as a close contact.
Students who are asymptomatic may attend school, and it is recommended close contacts wear a mask for a 10-day period. The Austin School District will work closely with families to determine if exclusion is necessary.
Students who have had exposure to a positive COVID case in the home will be excluded from school for five days from the date of test taken by the COVID positive member of their household. Family members will have an additional five days of exclusion.
If at any time, another family member tests positive the timeline starts over for the individuals in the home that are either unvaccinated or have not had a positive COVID test in the last 90 days. If at any time during their exclusion time, the student develops symptoms, the school nurse will be contacted for guidance.
Students who are excluded from school will be able to participate in school virtually. Parents should continue to monitor their children’s symptoms. Students who experience a fever of more than 100 should stay home and students who experience two or more COVID symptoms should also stay home.
This plan is evaluated monthly if necessary.